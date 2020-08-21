Saints Rally for Five Runs in Ninth Inning to Steal 6-3 Win
August 21, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
Rosemont, Ill. - Entering the ninth inning down 3-1, the St. Paul Saints stormed back with five runs in the ninth inning to take the series opener against the Chicago Dogs, winning 6-3. After a Chris Chinea leadoff double and a John Silviano walk, Saints second baseman Josh Allen mashed a three-run home run to left field to put St. Paul on top, 4-3. Moments later, Troy Alexander's two-run opposite-field blast made it 6-3. St. Paul closer Jameson McGrane then shut the door in the ninth inning, earning his league-leading 13th save.
Starter Luke Westphal dazzled for the Dogs, racking up a season-high 10 strikeouts in seven innings, after which the Dogs led 3-0. But the dominant pitching effort, a Logan Moore fifth-inning home run and nine Dogs hits weren't enough, as the Saints rallied to win their third game against Chicago in the last four days.
Winning Pitcher: RHP Brian Glowicki
Losing Pitcher: RHP Scott Shuman
Save: RHP Jameson McGrane
Star of the Game: LHP Luke Westphal. After allowing a leadoff single to start the game, Westphal retired 14 consecutive Saints, at one point striking out seven in a row. He also yielded no walks, and just three hits, across seven innings of work.
Next:
Who? St. Paul Saints vs. Chicago Dogs, Game 2
Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois
When? Saturday, 7:05 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? RHP Ryan Zimmerman (St. Paul) vs. LHP Jake Dahlberg (Chicago)
Broadcast: AABaseball.TV
Extra Bite: With a crowd of 1,400 fans at Impact Field, the Dogs notched their third consecutive sellout.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 21, 2020
- Goldeyes Edge Milkmen - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Saints Rally for Five Runs in Ninth Inning to Steal 6-3 Win - Chicago Dogs
- A Natural Comeback, Saints Score Five in Ninth for Dramatic 6-3 Victory over Dogs - St. Paul Saints
- Goldeyes Bounce Back to Beat Milkmen - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.