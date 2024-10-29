Saints Claim Shootout in Waterloo

October 29, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Jan Spunar denied three shootout tries and 30 other Waterloo Black Hawks shots on goal Tuesday during a 4-3 Dubuque Fighting Saints win at Young Arena.

Lucas Van Vleet was the only player to convert an attempt during the three-round shootout. He cut across the slot from left-to-right to score on a late move with the opening try.

Tuesday was the second meeting between the two northeast Iowa teams during October, and both games finished with 4-3 finals beyond the end of regulation. The Fighting Saints had edged the Hawks in Dubuque on October 5th.

In the rematch, Waterloo collected a couple of power play goals during the first period. After killing a Dubuque advantage, Waterloo broke through moments later. Brendan McMorrow scored the first of two at 11:15. Grady Deering and JJ Monteiro dug the puck out of the right corner, and Deering sent a feed to McMorrow alone in the slot. He beat Spunar low to the glove side.

Less than two minutes later, the Hawks were skating four-on-three when a passing sequence crisscrossed the slot, leading to another McMorrow goal. Dylan Compton found Kaeden Hawkens in the right circle; he slid it to McMorrow at the bottom of the opposite ring. McMorrow hit the net for his second of the night at 13:07.

An unfortunate redirection allowed the Fighting Saints to capitalize on a second period power play. Josh Niedermayer was at the left point and pulled the trigger at 12:02. A defender attempting to bat the puck out of the air only changed the trajectory slightly, bumping it up and under the crossbar.

The Fighting Saints nudged briefly into the lead during the third period on two more goals by defensemen. Dryden Allen notched the first from the high slot at 3:54 to cap a long sequence when the Hawks were stuck in their defensive zone. Then at 14:09, Matthew Desiderio went to the front of the net to score on a low shot after locating a loose puck.

Just 15 seconds later, Waterloo retied the score. The puck took a wild bounce off the boards in front of the Dubuque bench, landing in the opposite circle of the Fighting Saints' zone. Ryan Zaremba found it first, charging up left wing to score on a quick shot.

The Black Hawks wrap up a four-game homestand on Friday against the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05. The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has chosen the game at Young Arena as the kickoff event for their 2024 Red Kettle Campaign. It's also a United States Air Force College Night, with $10 tickets for college students with ID from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office. Call (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com to order your seats.

Dubuque 0 1 2 0 - 4

Waterloo 2 0 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, McMorrow 5 (Monteiro, Deering), 11:15 (PP). 2, Waterloo, McMorrow 6 (Hawkins, Compton), 13:07 (PP). Penalties-Mallgrave Wat (holding), 7:35; Merrill Dbq (roughing), 10:08; Desiderio Dbq (roughing), 11:54; Nevers Wat (roughing), 11:54; Arend Dbq (hooking), 12:32; Dennis Dbq (bench minor-too many men), 16:45.

2nd Period-3, Dubuque, Niedermayer 2 (Dennis, Morello), 12:02 (PP). Penalties-Coombs Dbq (roughing), 7:26; Brady Wat (roughing), 7:26; Peddle Wat (high sticking), 11:47; Merrill Dbq (roughing), 13:19; Kroll Dbq (tripping), 15:26.

3rd Period-4, Dubuque, Allen 2 (Jennersjo, Malboeuf), 3:54. 5, Dubuque, Desiderio 3 (Dennis, Jennersjo), 14:09. 6, Waterloo, Zaremba 4 (Orlowsky, Bogas), 14:24. Penalties-McCrate Dbq (tripping), 9:01.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Dubuque 1 (Van Vliet G, Barron NG, Jennersjo NG), Waterloo 0 (Zaremba NG, Kosiba NG, Compton NG).

Shots on Goal-Dubuque 4-13-12-2-1-32. Waterloo 10-11-9-3-0-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Dubuque 1 / 2; Waterloo 2 / 6.

Goalies-Dubuque, Spunar 5-1-0-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Waterloo, Moor 2-0-1-1 (31 shots-28 saves).

