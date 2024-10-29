Saints Claw Back to Earn Shootout Win

October 29, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







WATERLOO, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (9-3-0-0, 18 pts) erased a two-goal deficit to earn a shootout victory 4-3 against the Waterloo Black Hawks (6-3-2-2, 16 pts) on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Saints fell behind in the opening frame on Tuesday with Brendan McMorrow and Waterloo's power play striking twice in two power-play chances. It was the first time all season that Dubuque allowed multiple power-play goals against in a game after entering with just two total goals against on the penalty kill this season.

Dubuque's kill bounced back the rest of the game, stopping four-straight Waterloo power plays to finish the night four-for-six.

The Saints got on the board with a power-play goal of their own in the second period when Josh Niedermayer's point-shot beat Daniel Moor. Jonathan Morello earned an assist on a faceoff win that Cooper Dennis dropped to Niedermayer at the point for the only goal of the second.

An early goal in the third period from Dryden Allen tied the game with his second goal in as many games. The score remained 2-2 for most of the third until Matthew Desiderio twirled home his third of the season with under five to play. On the following faceoff, Waterloo's dump-in deflected off a linesman and to the slot where Ryan Zaremba beat Jan Špunar and tied the game back at three just 15 seconds later.

Špunar was sensational through regulation and overtime, making 30 saves on 33 shots over 65 minutes and six penalty kills. In the shootout, Špunar stopped all three Waterloo attempts he faced.

Špunar's 134:14 shutout streak ended with McMorrow's first period goal, but the Saints' netminder finished the longest shutout streak for Dubuque since Marcus Brännman's 148:04 streak in February 2023.

Lucas Van Vliet opened the shootout with a goal in the first attempt and that was all Dubuque needed to earn the comeback victory.

Dennis and Torkel Jennersjö each recorded a pair of assists in the win for the Fighting Saints, while Luke Malboeuf added one.

The Saints take their four-game win streak on the road to take on the Western-Conference leading Lincoln Stars on Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.