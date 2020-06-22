Saints Add Firepower with Right-Handed Hurlers Spencer Jones and Former University of Minnesota Product, Brian Glowicki

ST. PAUL, MN - With the St. Paul Saints playing a potential of 42 of their 60 games at hitter friendly Sioux Falls Stadium, the defending American Association Champion are going to need a deep pitching staff. They continued to add to an already impressive group of guys by signing Spencer Jones, who began the season with the Saints last season before signing in Mexico, and former University of Minnesota product Brian Glowicki.

The 25-year-old Jones spent a month with the Saints in 2019 and was one of the best pitchers in the league during that time. He was 1-0 with a 1.34 ERA in seven games (five starts). In 33.2 innings pitched he walked 11 and struck out 29 while opponents hit a miniscule .187 against him. In four of his five starts he gave up no runs or one earned run. In his final outing with the Saints he threw 7.0 shutout innings allowing just three hits against the Texas AirHogs at CHS Field. Jones led the league in ERA by nearly a run. On June 28 he signed with Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican League. While with Monclova he went 3-1 with a 5.75 ERA in nine games, all starts. In 40.2 innings pitched he walked 16 and struck out 32 while opponents hit .306 against him. In his first start in Mexico he fanned seven while allowing just one run on two hits in 5.0 innings. Moncolva won the Mexican League World Series. Jones was 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA in eight games (one start). In 14.2 innings he walked one and struck out 14 while opponents hit just .220 against him.

Jones was a 10th round pick by the Rays out of the University of Washington in 2016 and spent the entire season with the Hudson Valley Renegades. He went 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA and one save in 15 relief appearances. In 33.2 innings pitched he walked eight and struck out 36 while opponents hit .209 against him. Jones struck out multiple batters in all 15 appearances and didn't allow a run over five relief appearances (12.2 IP) from August 2-25. He finished fifth in the New York-Penn League in most strikeouts per nine innings (9.62). The Renegades made the playoffs and reached the Championship Series before losing two-games-to-none to State College.

In 2017 Jones began the season at Single-A Bowling Green where he went 0-3 with a 2.72 ERA and four saves in 18 relief appearances. In 36.1 innings pitched he walked 13 and struck out 44 while opponents hit .260 against him. He once again proved stellar in multiple inning appearances tossing seven multi-inning scoreless outings. On June 26 Jones was promoted to Charlotte and was dominant going 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA and one save in 18 relief appearances. In 31.2 innings pitched he walked eight and struck out 30 while opponents hit a meager .173 against him. He went 13.0 scoreless innings over eight relief appearances from July 17-August 10.

Jones spent the 2018 season between High-A Charlotte and Double-A Montgomery in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. He earned a spot on the mid-season All-Star roster with a fantastic season in Charlotte where he went 4-2 with a 2.31 ERA and three saves in 26 games (one start). In 46.2 innings pitched he walked just nine and fanned 33 while opponents hit .249 against him. Jones proved to be durable over multiple innings with eight multi-inning scoreless appearances including a 4.0 inning shutout appearance on June 23 and a 3.0 inning shutout stint on July 16. Jones was promoted to Montgomery on July 27 and went 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 10 games (two starts). In 15.1 innings pitched he walked five and struck out seven while opponents hit .328 against him.

The 25-year-old Glowicki split time last season between High-A Myrtle Beach and Single-A South Bend in the Chicago Cubs organization. With Myrtle Beach he went 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and two saves in 19 relief appearances. In 33.0 innings pitched he walked 14 and struck out 33 while opponents hit .272 against him. He was assigned to South Bend on July 7 and impressed over the final two months of the season. Glowicki went 2-2 with a 1.38 ERA and seven saves in 19 relief appearances. In 26.0 innings pitched he walked six and struck out 24 while opponents hit a paltry .196 against him. He didn't allow an earned run over his final 12 appearances, spanning 16.1 innings.

Glowicki was a 10th round pick by the Cubs in 2017 out of the University of Minnesota. He spent his entire first season with the Rookie Level Eugene Emeralds in the Northwest League. He went 1-3 with a 4.57 ERA and three saves in 18 relief appearances. In 21.2 innings pitched he walked eight and struck out 26 while opponents hit .281 against him. The Emeralds made the playoffs, but lost three-games-to-one to the Vancouver Canadians in the Northwest League Championship Series. He didn't give up an earned run in 12 of his 18 relief appearances.

The 2018 season was Glowicki's finest being named a Baseball America Class-A All-Star and an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star. He spent the entire season in South Bend and was 5-5 with a 1.20 ERA and 18 saves in 45 games. In 67.2 innings pitched he walked 24 and struck out 66 while opponents hit a miniscule .211 against him. Glowicki went 11 straight relief appearances, 14.1 innings, without giving up an earned run from May 30-June 30. He went another 11 appearances, 17.2 innings, without giving up an earned run from July 29-August 26. He didn't give up an earned run in 37 of 45 appearances.

Glowicki was record-setting at the University of Minnesota setting the single-season school record for saves during his senior season in 2017 with 16. He was tied for the second most saves in DI, was a Second Team All-Big Ten, was a Dick Howser Award semifinalist, and College Baseball's Hall of Fame Pitcher of the Year semifinalist.

These are the 16th and 17th off-season signing for the Saints.

Roster

RHP Brian Glowicki

RHP Spencer Jones

RHP Tanner Kiest

RHP Eddie Medina

RHP Matt Quintana

RHP Jameson McGrane

RHP Matt Solter

LHP Jose Velez

RHP Ryan Zimmerman

C Chris Chinea

C Mitch Ghelfi

INF Josh Allen

INF Connor Justus

INF JC Millan

INF Telvin Nash*

INF John Silviano

INF Chesny Young

OF Max Murphy

*Telvin Nash was signed by the Saints, but is currently playing in Japan.

The St. Paul Saints will begin the defense of their title on July 3 in Sioux Falls against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Saints will play out of the Sioux Falls hub for their home games until outdoor events are able to open to larger crowds in Minnesota. For more information and the 2020 schedule visit saintsbaseball.com.

