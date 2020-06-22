Saints, American Red Cross, and Regions Hospital Team up for Blood Drive on June 26

ST. PAUL, MN - Community involvement is a staple for the St. Paul Saints beginning before they played their first game in 1993. Whether it's the off-season, in season, or even off-season when it's supposed to be in season the Saints are teaming up with their partners for the greater good. The American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by the Saints in partnership with Regions Hospital brings three of the more recognizable names in the Twin Cities together for one worthy cause.

The COVID-19 outbreak caused the cancellations of thousands of blood drives across the country, leading the Red Cross to reach out to partners with enough space to host new blood drives. On Friday, June 26, CHS Field will host a blood drive for people in our community to help those in need. Saints fans were emailed an invitation to sign up to donate and the response was overwhelming. In just two days, all 182 spots were filled as people making it a grand-slam for the Twin Cities.

This is the time to take care of one another, and blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community. Blood donations can help the type of patients seen at Regions Hospital including trauma and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. The Lab Techs at Regions will also be on site at CHS Field volunteering to be able to personally thank donors for helping the patients they serve.

"Throughout a year, our blood bank provides over 14,000 life-saving blood products for our patients," said Shelly Semerad, Director of Laboratories and Pathology at Regions. "That is an average of almost 40 transfusions taking place each day. We couldn't do this without generous donors like these."

We will also be joined by Megan Remark, President of Regions Hospital, and Steve Hoemann, Coach of the St Paul Saints, who is donating blood himself. Mayor Carter has also been invited to join in on celebrating the outpouring support for the Twin Cities.

"Summer is a challenging time to collect blood and with businesses, schools and other community gathering places still closed it's difficult to find locations to host blood drives," said Melinda Wiedemann-Angovem account manager, American Red Cross. "We are grateful to the St. Paul Saints and Regions Hospital for stepping up to the plate to partner with us on this blood drive and provide the community an opportunity to help out."

Blood drive safety precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions - including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff - have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

About blood donation

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

