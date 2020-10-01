Safe Trick-OR-Treat & Halloween Movie Night at FirstEnergy Stadium, Presented by T-Mobile

The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to offer a safe Trick-or-Treat opportunity for the community. On Friday, October 30th , fans can experience a socially safe Halloween at FirstEnergy Stadium filled with lots of fun, candy, and the perfect movie.

Limited passes will be available for this event for only $2, guests are recommended to buy them in advance. Passes may be purchased at bit.ly/3l4vpPF. A portion of the proceeds will go to Baseballtown Charities.

The gates will open at 5:00pm, with the Trick-or-Treating scheduled running from 5-6:30.

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" movie will begin at approximately 6:30pm. The run time is 25 minutes.

All attendees are encouraged to dress in costume or Halloween attire. R-Phils classic ballpark concessions will be open for dinner and drinks along with merchandise store.

The organization is committed to bringing exciting events to the ballpark this fall. This is a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors in a safe, community environment. Don't miss out on one of the last events at the ballpark this season!

For all information about this night and all events at FirstEnergy Stadium please visit rphils.com/events.

FirstEnergy Stadium is the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the home of the Reading Fightin Phils. The stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.

