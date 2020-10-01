Food Trucks, Fireworks & Face Masks Coming to Manchester

Manchester, N.H. - Two things you love and one thing you'll need -- it's all coming to Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday, October 10.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will host "Food Trucks, Fireworks and Face Masks" at the ballpark, featuring -- you guessed it -- mobile restaurant stands, pyrotechnics, and the standard safety requirements of a public event in 2020.

Local food trucks including Ben & Jerry's, The Gyro Spot, Jackson Effie Coffee Cabin, Dudley's Fried Dough, Empanada Dada and more will line the warning track of the Fisher Cats home stadium, located at One Line Drive in Manchester, N.H.

Gates will open at 1 p.m., with an Atlas Fireworks show scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

"We've had a blast with our Food Truck Festival in past years, so we're taking it up a notch with spectacular Atlas Fireworks this time around," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "We're excited to continue providing another fun, safe, socially distanced experience at the ballpark, where folks can dig in to a delicious lineup of food from across New Hampshire."

Guests will be required to wear a mask when entering the ballpark and when moving throughout the stadium, but may remove their face covering when seated six feet away from guests outside their group.

From Movie Night and Shakespeare in the Ballpark to Dinner on the Diamond and the Socially Distanced Concert Series, "Food Trucks, Fireworks and Face Masks" continues a series of family friendly events hosted by the Fisher Cats, while adhering to state and federal guidelines concerning safe social distancing.

Tickets are available now for $10 at NHFisherCats.com.

