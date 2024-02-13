Sacramento River Cats, WiZiX Announce Official Partnership

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats and WiZiX Technology Group have announced an official partnership, leading WiZiX Technology Group to become the official copier and printer provider of the River Cats for the next three years beginning with the 2024 baseball season.

At the beginning of calendar year 2024, WiZiX delivered and installed multiple multifunctional printers, copiers, and scanners, completely overhauling the River Cats' printing fleet. As partners, WiZiX will provide service, supply, and repairs throughout the duration of the agreement, which includes a four-hour service response time guarantee and automatic new toner replacements directly shipped when supplies are low.

"We are pleased to partner with WiZiX Technology Group," said Greg Coletti, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Sacramento River Cats. "They have a great reputation in our community while also going above and beyond with their service, creativity, and product line. Being a local company is a huge plus for us as well and we can't wait to grow with them over the foreseeable future."

"WiZiX is locally grown right out of our Sacramento community, of which we always aim to stay involved," said Eric McIntosh, Senior Vice President for WiZiX Technology Group. "Working with the Sacramento River Cats fuels our community spirit and our joy in finding technology solutions catered towards every business. The River Cats are a cornerstone organization in Sacramento that is known for providing a great customer experience, which couples well with WiZiX's mission."

