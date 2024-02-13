2024 OKC Baseball Club Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now for Games Through June

February 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Single-game tickets for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club's 2024 home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark through June are on sale now.

Throughout the season, the team will celebrate its Triple-A history, which began in 1962. Single-game tickets for the 36 home games through June 23 are now available for purchase online at okcbaseball.com. Tickets prices range from $12-38.

Weekly promotions include $2 Tuesdays, 89ers Thursdays, Fireworks Fridays and City Celebration/Family Sundays.

Other promotional highlights for the first half of the season include: - Saturday, April 6 - Girl Scout Night* - Friday, April 19 - First Responders Night*; Friday Night Fireworks - Saturday, April 20 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night - Saturday, May 4 - Star Wars Night; OKC Baseball Club hat giveaway; Scout Night* - Friday, June 7 - Salute to Armed Forces Night; Friday Night Fireworks - Saturday, June 8 - Medieval Knight (*Indicates special group offers available)

A full list of first-half promotions and group theme nights can be found at okcbaseball.com.

Group and season ticket packages are currently available for the entire 2024 season. Single-game tickets for July, August and September home games will go on sale in June and promotions for the second half of the season will be announced at that time.

To view the complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

