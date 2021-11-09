Sacramento River Cats Announce 2022 Home Game Times

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce their home game times for the 2022 schedule.

The River Cats will play 72 games at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento will host the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) for the first time in a six-game series, starting with a 6:35 p.m. (PT) Opening Night first pitch on April 5.

The affiliate rival Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) visit Sacramento on April 19 at 6:35 p.m. (PT), for six games, including the River Cats' first Wednesday day game at 12:05 p.m. on April 20.

Celebrate mom at the ballpark as the River Cats close out a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) on Mother's Day (May 8) at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The weekend heading into the Fourth of July is full of baseball and fireworks as the River Cats welcome the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) for three games to kick off the month, including a 6:35 p.m. (PT) Independence Eve Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, July 3.

The River Cats host the Aces and Aviators 15 times each in 2022, including the final six home games of the regular season against the Aviators. The home finale will be a 1:05 p.m. (PT) first pitch on Sept. 11.

All Saturday home games will have a 6:37 p.m. (PT) start and all Sundays, outside of July 3, will be 1:05 p.m. (PT) day games. All Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday games will have 6:35 p.m. (PT) starts.

The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and times are subject to change.

Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

