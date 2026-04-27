USL Sacramento Republic FC

Sacramento Republic FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 27, 2026


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