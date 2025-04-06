Sacramento Republic FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Amadou Dia scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time as Louisville City FC rallied late for a 1-1 draw against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park, keeping LouCity undefeated on the season after Cristian Parano had put Republic FC ahead in the second half.
