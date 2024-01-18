Sacramento Hosts First Stop of Giants & KNBR FanFest Tour 2024

The San Francisco Giants are pleased to bring fans a new, reimagined FanFest - a transformation of the traditional one-day San Francisco-based event into an expanded series across Northern California. Leading off this weekend in Sacramento at Sutter Health Park, the home of the River Cats, the Giants & KNBR FanFest Tour will bring current Giants players, coaches, and Lou Seal to the Sacramento area.

Fans can expect autograph and photo opportunities, Q&A sessions, mystery baseballs in support of Junior Giants, prize wheels and so much more. Exclusive River Cats ticket offers will be available in-person only at this FanFest event. Offers include premium tickets to Opening Weekend and a 10-game ticket pack that includes the Exhibition Game between the River Cats and Giants on Sunday, March 24.

ADMISSION: Event admission is free. Tickets not required.

GIANTS PLAYERS, COACHES & EXECUTIVES SCHEDULED TO ATTEND: - Blake Sabol - Outfielder - Logan Webb - Pitcher - Alex Cobb - Pitcher - Tyler Rogers - Pitcher - Ryan Walker - Pitcher - Garvin Alston - Bullpen Coach - Bryan Price - Pitching Coach Subject to change.

WHEN: Saturday, January 20 - Gates Open: 10 a.m. - Event Concludes: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Sutter Health Park - 400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento. Free on-site parking available. Follow along with @SFGiants on Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

BAG POLICY: All bags must be CLEAR and no larger than 12"x12"x6". Accommodations will be made for camera and equipment bags, as needed.

