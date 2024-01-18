Astros Caravan Jam Tomorrow at Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field will be the last stop for the 2024 Astros Caravan on Friday, January 19 from 5 pm to 7 pm prior to the Houston Astros FanFest at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

In addition to RHP Forrest Whitley, LHPBennett Sousa and CVictor Caratini, 2023 Space Cowboys' righty and top Astros' pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti will be on-site from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm signing autographs. Astros' players will also participate in a pair of Q&A's with Houston Astros' TV analyst Geoff Blum at 5:15 pm and 6:00 pm. Players availability is subject to change. Tickets for the Astros Caravan Jam are $1 per person and can be purchased online here with proceeds going to TheAstros Foundation.

Additionally, Orbit and the Shooting Stars, along with the Space Cowboys mascot Orion, will be at Constellation Field for photo opportunities. Fans will also have access to the field to run the bases, play oversized games and play catch on the field. There will also be a face painter, balloon artists, a prize wheel and more setup throughout the ballpark, and the Galaxy Gift Shop will be open with Astros and Space Cowboys gear available for purchase.

Sugar Land opens the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

