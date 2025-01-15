Ryan Richter Named Philadelphia Union II Head Coach

January 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced they have named Ryan Richter as Union II's fourth head coach. Richter brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record in player development, having served in various coaching roles within the Union organization since 2018, most recently as assistant coach for the First Team.

"Ryan's new role as head coach of Union II is a great testament of our commitment to developing talent not only in our players, but also in our coaches and staff," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "His dedication and alignment to our club's philosophy makes him a great leader and mentor for players coming through the Union pipeline. We're excited to see him continue to grow and contribute to the overall success of the organization."

"We are incredibly excited to name Ryan Richter as the next head coach of Union II. Ryan's experience across our entire pathway has given him a deep understanding of our club's values, both on and off the pitch," said Jon Scheer, Philadelphia Union's Director of Academy and Professional Development. "I am confident Ryan will build upon the unprecedented success Union II achieved last year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to our core mission of developing players who can ultimately contribute to the sustainable success of our First Team in MLS."

Richter, 35, spent the previous three seasons as the First Team's assistant coach after being named to the position on Jan. 18, 2022. The Union went 43-29-30 in 102 regular season matches during that span and went 4-1-1 in six postseason games. Richter also helped lead the team to their first ever MLS Cup Final in 2022.

Prior to his assistant coach role, Richter served as the Head Coach of the Union Academy U15's, who he brought to the first ever MLS NEXT Cup in 2021 after making it through four single-elimination playoff matches. He also served as the Director of the Philadelphia Union Junior Academy and as a coach with the Union Academy U12's and U17's.

Richter played soccer professionally for seven years. After being drafted fifth overall in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft by the Union, he went on to play professionally for Toronto FC for two seasons, playing over 1100 minutes. He also spent time playing in the North American Soccer League, where he was named All-Decade Best XI Player in NASL by The Athletic. Collegiately, Richter played at La Salle University where he captained the men's team, earning several accolades along the way including Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year, Atlantic 10 Student Athlete of the Year, CoSIDA/ESPN The Magazine Academic All-District First Team, two-time Philadelphia Player of the Year and two-time regional All-American.

