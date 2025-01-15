Chattanooga Football Club Signs Peter Plougmand

January 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed forward Peter Plougmand to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation and league approval. The 25-year-old will be added to Chattanooga FC's active roster following receipt of his P1 Visa.

"Peter is an absolute force as the point of attack," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He scores in a variety of ways and his work rate and mentality are top level. We are pretty confident he will have many special moments here at CFC."

Plougmand was the top goalscorer and National Player of the Year in NCAA Division II soccer last season as he produced an impressive tally of 25 goals for Mars Hill. He helped lead the Lions to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. In 69 matches played for Mars Hill, Plougmand scored 59 goals, 15 of which were game-winning goals, and provided 17 assists.

"Peter's a player with a great goalscoring record, so that was one of the big things that drew us to him," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He has the ability to run in behind, engage defenders physically in one-v-ones and to score a lot of different type of goals really stood out. His directness and willingness to attack will be exciting to watch. It's going to be an exciting season with him fitting in with some of the other attacking pieces we've got."

Plougmand expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"I am truly honored by the opportunity to join Chattanooga FC," said Plougmand. "It's a club known for its rich history, passionate fanbase and strong commitment to the community. I am excited to contribute to the team's continued success and to uphold the values that make this club unique."

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

The updated 2025 men's roster can be found here.

Name: Peter Plougmand

Pronunciation: plow-muhn

Position: Forward

Height: 6-3

Date of Birth: December 19, 1999

Hometown: Odense, Denmark

Citizenship: Denmark

Previous club: Mars Hill University

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs forward Peter Plougmand to a one-year deal with a club option for a further year.

