Ryan Kraft Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night

August 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - Helping the Growlers secure the Great Lakes Championship, the Northwoods League named Kalamazoo Growlers left-handed pitcher Ryan Kraft as the Pitcher of the Night.

After Tanner Ware put together six scoreless frames yesterday to clinch the Great Lakes East Championship Series, Ryan Kraft snagged the Growlers' 12th Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award of the season. Now with 20 since the beginning of 2023, the Growlers hold the most of any team in the Northwoods League.

The Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year grabbed his fourth nightly award of the season, the most by a Growler in a single season in franchise history.

A junior from Indiana, Kraft gave up just one run on one run, a sixth-inning home run. Across his eighth quality start this season, Ware struck out seven, adding to his Northwoods League-leading and Growlers franchise record-breaking 88 this summer.

Final Line: 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Kalamazoo Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night (2024):

August 14 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

August 13 - LHP #15 Tanner Ware

August 10 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

August 6 - LHP #15 Tanner Ware

August 4 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

July 26 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

July 11 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

July 5 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

June 20 - RHP #38 Adam Berghorst

June 19 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

June 2 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel

May 27 - RHP #28 Jerad Berkenpas

Kalamazoo heads back home to Homer Stryker Field to host its first Northwoods League Championship Game in franchise history. The Growlers will face the La Crosse Loggers with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. ET.

