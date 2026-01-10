Ryan Keenan Sock-Trick Night
Published on January 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Ryan Keenan powers the Rush offense by scoring a six goals as Saskatchewan hangs 21 goals on Vegas.
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 10, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
- Rush Top Desert Dogs
- Rush Top Thunderbirds, 11-7
- Rush Strike down Halifax
- Rush Take Down Swarm, 7-4
- Rush Edged at Black Bears