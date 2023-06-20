Russell, Fattore Lift Burlington over Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Landon Russell (Gulf Coast JC) and Vince Fattore (Duke) combined for six hits, six RBIs and three extra-base hits in the Sock Puppets' 10-4 win over the Axmen.

Russell continued his hot hitting with a 4-for-4 day at the plate, contributing a double and a home run to finish a triple shy of the cycle. Fattore slammed the door on Kingsport with a two-run home run in the sixth that gave Burlington a five-run lead.

Burlington (7-3) has now won three of their last four games and completed their second road series sweep of the young season. This is the third straight game where the Sock Puppets have scored eight or more runs as the offense over the last week has averaged just shy of eight runs per game.

The Axmen (4-6) slashed nine hits, just one shy of the Sock Puppets, but drove in only four of those runs. Kingsport made the game close in the in the eighth by plating two runs to close the gap to four, but Burlington countered with two runs in the ninth.

Koby Kropf struck early for the Sock Puppets with a two-RBI single in the first to give Burlington the early lead. Russell then launched his first homer of the Appy League season in the second inning to expand the lead to three.

Burlington would add two more runs in the fifth when Isaiah Barkett (NC State) would force an errant throw from Axman Mayes White III and scored following swiping second base. Sam Gates (George Washington) knocked in another run on a line-drive single to center.

Fattore and Russell then took over in the later innings as Fattore drove in three more runs off a home run in the sixth and a two-run double in the ninth. Russell drove in his second run of the game with an RBI-single in the eighth.

The Sock Puppets got a quality start from Robert Evans (Georgia State) who pitched four innings while just allowing one run and striking out five. Connor Hegan (UNC) and Will Gagnon (Reedley JC) contributed a combined three innings out of the bullpen, allowing no runs and striking out four.

Kropf (USC Upstate) finished the night with two RBIs and reached base three times. Barkett reached base twice and scored both times he reached.

The Sock Puppets will continue this four-game road trip with two games at Bristol before returning home to take on the Ridge Runners on Tuesday.

