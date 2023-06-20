Burlington Drops Two Games to Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. - The Burlington Sock Puppets dropped back-to-back games over the weekend in Bristol by a combined three runs. The Sock Puppets suffered a 7-5 loss Saturday before dropping Game 2 on Sunday, 7-6.

This marks the first time during the young Appy League season that the Sock Puppets have dropped consecutive games and the first time that the Puppets have lost a two-game series.

In Game 1, it was a back-and-forth contest with the Sock Puppets trailing by as many as three. Burlington used a three-run seventh inning to even the score, but two runs in the bottom half of the frame from the State Liners gave Bristol control.

Both Kenny Mallory Jr. (Elon) and Ryan McCrystal (East Carolina) finished the game with a pair of RBIs while both Mallory Jr. and Landon Russell (Gulf Coast JC) finished with multiple hits as well. Russell continued to use his speed on the basepaths, swiping two bags on the night.

In Game 2 against the State Liners, it was another back-and-forth contest between the two over the seven-inning contest. The Sock Puppets jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but a three-run fourth inning from Bristol would even the score.

Burlington answered in the fifth with two more runs, yet Bristol would counter with two of its own to even the score once again. Following another two-run inning from the State Liners in the sixth, the Sock Puppets could only manage a lone run in the top of the seventh, giving Bristol the series sweep over Burlington.

Following a move to the leadoff spot, Russell had another fine performance, picking up a hit, two runs scored and a stolen base. Evan Appelwick (Miami Ohio) delivered his first home run of the season with a two-run, opposite field shot in the second inning. Koby Kropf (USC Upstate) handled the DH responsibilities and delivered a 2-for-3 performance with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

The Sock Puppets will return to Burlington Athletic Stadium this Tuesday for another home series with the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

