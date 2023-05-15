Rumble Ponies IF Jose Peroza Named EL Player of the Week

May 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are proud to announce that IF Jose Peroza has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 8-14.

In seven games against Hartford this week, Peroza drove in 12 RBI, including hitting three home runs in the series opener Tuesday. He had eight extra base hits in the series, including five doubles. For the week, Peroza hit .407 (11-27) with a .419/.926/1.345 slash line. On Tuesday, Peroza reached base five times finishing 4-4 with four runs scored, three home runs, and five RBI.

On the year, Peroza in 20 games with Binghamton is batting .307 and slashing .365/.600/.965. He has hit five homers and is fourth in the Eastern League with 20 RBI for the season. Peroza is also tied for sixth in the league in home runs and extra base hits (12).

The 22-year-old from San Felipe, Venezuela was signed as an international free agent by the Mets on July 2, 2016.

The Rumble Ponies begin a six-game series on the road Tuesday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. They return home on May 23rd to begin a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com, calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2023

Rumble Ponies IF Jose Peroza Named EL Player of the Week - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.