Baysox to Host Commanders Ownership Change Celebration Thursday, May 18th

The Bowie Baysox, Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will host a celebration of the Commanders ownership transition! Join the Baysox on Thursday, May 18th for the festivities.

"Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team", Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross said. "And we just want to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition."

All fans wearing the Washington franchise gear will receive a $10 dollar day of game box seat - the closest ticket to the field. Additionally, all fans named Josh or Harris (first or last name) or those wearing a Magic Johnson jersey will receive a FREE General Admission ticket. One Josh, One Harris, and One Magic jersey wearing fan will all get to throw out the first pitch.

The night will feature in-between inning games looking back on the last quarter century of the Washington Football Franchise. And fans will be able to enjoy a going away cake in honor of the Commanders soon to be former owner. All in good fun!

The Washington Commanders announced on Friday that the Snyder family had entered into an agreement to sell the franchise to a group led by Josh Harris.

The Baysox begin a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday against the Altoona Curve (Double-A Pittsburgh), with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tickets and information can always be found at Baysox.com, or by calling (301) 805-6000.

