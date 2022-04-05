Rumble Ponies Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced their 2022 roster Tuesday. This year's roster features the top 3 prospects in the Mets system as listed by mlb.com: C Francisco Alvarez (1), 3B Brett Baty (2), and SS Ronny Mauricio (3). All three are listed in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects overall (Alvarez #10, Baty #27, Mauricio #78). In total, the Rumble Ponies roster includes seven of the Mets top 30 prospects as listed by MLB Pipeline (RHP Jose Butto #12, CF, C Hayden Senger #20, OF Jake Mangum #22, RHP Brian Metoyer #30).

The Rumble Ponies previously announced coaching staff led by manager Reid Brignac also brings a combined 34 years of major league experience.

Please see the full roster below and attached.

Pitchers (16)

Jose Butto, Yeizo Campos, Trey Cobb, Nate Fisher, Kevin Gadea, Cole Gordon, Alec Kisena, Justin Lasko, Brian Metoyer, Bryce Montes De Oca, Michael Otanez, Mitch Ragan, Marcel Renteria, Willy Taveras, Alex Valverde, Joe Zanghi.

Catchers (2)

Francisco Alvarez and Hayden Senger

Infielders (5)

Brett Baty, Branden Fryman, Ronny Mauricio, Luke Ritter, Jeremy Vasquez.

Outfielders (4)

Zach Ashford, Antoine Duplantis, Jake Mangum, Matt Winaker

Coaching Staff

Reid Brignac (Manager), Jerome Williams (Pitching Coach), Tommy Joseph (Hitting Coach), Mariano Duncan (Bench Coach), Vanessa Weisbach (Athletic Trainer), Ryan Orr (Performance Coach), and Christina Gambino (Assistant Athletic Trainer).

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies kick off their 30th season of play on the road against the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday, April 8th at 7:05 PM and will return to Mirabito Stadium for their home opener on Tuesday, April 12th vs. the Bowie Baysox at 6:35 PM. Tickets for the Home Opener are on sale online at www.BINGRP.com or by calling 607-722-FUNN (3866).

