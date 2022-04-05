RubberDucks Announce New Extreme Food Menu

April 5, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the addition of three new items to the Extreme Food Menu for the 2022 season. Another Cheesy Canal Pork Dog presented by WONE Spatz & Amanda, PopCONE Chicken presented by ESPN Cleveland and Never Sausage a Thing join the rotation of spectacular food offerings at Canal Park.

Another Cheesy Canal Pork Dog presented by WONE Spatz & Amanda is a footlong 5-Star Meats hot dog topped with pulled pork, fried onions, and Stouffer's Mac N Cheese. It was inspired as a new way to enjoy Stouffer's Mac N Cheese by combining it with the footlong version of the ballpark classic hot dog.

PopCONE Chicken presented by ESPN Cleveland is our take on chicken and waffles. Crispy fried popcorn chicken tossed in our homemade honey-hot sauce, placed in a waffle cone.

Never Sausage a Thing is our take on a polish boy, a 5-Star Meats Jumbo Hot Dog topped with coleslaw, green onions and Branch BBQ sauce served in a baked potato.

"The Extreme Food Menu turns 10 this year, and we are excited to add these unique culinary creations that fans of every age will enjoy," RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. "The Extreme Food Menu has become synonymous with the Akron RubberDucks ballpark experience, and we can't wait for the fans to tempt their tastebuds with the new and classic items available at Canal Park."

These new items join the Extreme Food Menu alongside the returning Not Your Routine Poutine (a 10 oz portion of French Fries topped with gravy, cheese curds, pulled pork, green onions and bacon bits), Three Dog Night (kielbasa split in half with a bratwurst inside, split in half with a hot dog inside of it, topped with sauerkraut and served on a sub bun), The 98.1 KDD Screamer (21 scoops of Smith's Premium ice cream on top of a brownie base and finished off with chocolate syrup, bananas, whipped cream, sprinkles and maraschino cherries), Pineapple TeriyAkron Bowl (a half pineapple hollowed out and filled with a mixture of white rice, grilled chicken, diced pineapple and Thai chili garlic sauce topped with a teriyaki glaze) and Nice 2 Meat U Burger (an elegant tower of two 8 oz steakhouse seasoned certified angus beef burgers, two Five Star Meats beef franks, crispy bacon, grilled onions and American cheese on a toasted kaiser bun).

The RubberDucks open Canal Park for the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 12, against the Reading Fightin Phils. Season tickets, ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the home opener April 12, 2022, against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.