RubberDucks to Host Party in the Park Till It's Dark

(AKRON, OHIO) March 14, 2024- The Akron RubberDucks partner with Majic 105.7 to host Party in the Park till it's Dark on Monday, April 8 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. This event will allow fans to take batting practice on the field at Canal Park, enjoy a festive atmosphere at Canal Park and watch the total eclipse from the outfield grass. Tickets start at just $5.

Batting practice on the field will go from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Participants will have 90 seconds to take as many swings as they can and any fan that hits a home run over the outfield wall will win a free RubberDucks season ticket for the 2024 season.

The concession stands at Canal Park will be open and fans can enjoy their favorite ballpark offerings while waiting for the eclipse.

Starting at 1:30 p.m. fans will be invited down to the outfield to watch the total eclipse. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets.

"We are excited for this historic event in Northeast Ohio," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We want to celebrate by not only giving fans the opportunity to take in the eclipse from the outfield, but by giving fans the chance to take batting practice on the best field in baseball. Coming just a day after the conclusion of our opening homestand, it will be a great way to kick off the 2024 season!"

Those wanting to take batting practice on the field can purchase a ticket for $20, which includes a batting time slot. Fans wanting to just watch the eclipse can purchase a ticket for $5. The first 1,500 fans that enter the gates on April 8 will receive eclipse glasses courtesy of Majic 105.7.

Tickets for Party in the Park till it's Dark can be purchased by visiting the link here or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

