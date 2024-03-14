Hartford Yard Goats Announce Return of Scholarship Programs

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2024 Scholarship Programs for high school seniors currently living or going to school in Hartford. The Hartford Yard Goats Foundation will present five different scholarships, and applications are now being accepted from now until June 7, 2024. Hartford high school seniors may apply for the scholarships on the Yard Goats website, www.yardgoatsbaseball.com. The Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten Memorial Scholarship was added this year to honor the fallen Hartford police detective. This will be given to a student looking to pursue their education in law enforcement.

The Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Scholar Award will be given to a high school senior currently living or going to school in Hartford. The student must hold a cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and be accepted to and attending an accredited four-year college. The HYG Foundation Scholar Award is automatic admission into the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Scholars Programs.

The Hartford Yard Goats HBCU Scholarship Award will be given to a high school senior who has been accepted to and attending an accredited four-year historically black college or university.

The Johnny & Friends Scholar Award will be given to a Bulkeley High School senior who has been accepted to and attending an accredited four-year college. One letter of recommendation is required and must identify the applicant's commitment to academics, sportsmanship, and community. The award is in honor of Johnny "School Boy" Taylor.

The Hartford Yard Goats Educational Aid Award will be given to a high school senior that is committed to post-secondary education including but not limited to a two-year community college and trade school

The Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten Memorial Scholarship Award

In honor of Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten, a true hero who dedicated his life to serving and protecting others, The Detective Robert " Bobby" Garten Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Greater Hartford Area student pursuing to further their education in law enforcement. This award is funded by The Detective Robert " Bobby" Garten Memorial Fund.

"We look forward to once again reviewing the applications of so many talented seniors," Executive Director of Community Partnerships with the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Aisha Petteway said. "We want to support young people in our community who are making positive decisions to further their education, and not only with financial assistance, but as partners in their journey. Our hope is that they will be empowered to return and be leaders in our community."

"We are very happy to be facilitating the Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten Memorial Scholarship," Petteway said. "Detective Garten was a proud defender of the law and community. When we lost him, we lost a champion and proud servant of safety. He is missed, but thanks to his family, his legacy will continue through service and scholarship."

The Yard Goats home opener is April 9th at 7:10 PM against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate). Individual game tickets for all Yard Goats home games, season tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

