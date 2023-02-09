RubberDucks to Host Non-Profit Group Hiring Events on February 23 and February 25

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will host two Non-Profit Group Hiring Events for non-profit groups looking to help work in concessions stands on gamedays. The Non-Profit Group Hiring Events will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 25 in the National Interstate Insurance Suite level at Canal Park. Thursday's event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while Saturday's event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

"This is a great opportunity for non-profit groups to come out and hear about the opportunities this summer," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We love having so many different groups come out and help during the summer and it truly makes our concession stands so much better."

The Non-Profit Group Hiring Events are a chance for non-profit groups to come learn and interview for concession positions on gamedays. Non-profits will receive a portion of the concession proceeds on the days they work.

"This is an exciting way for non-profit groups to raise money," RubberDucks Supervisor of Food & Beverage Maddie Smith said. "We love having them in to help work and they make the atmosphere in our concession stands so much fun."

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

