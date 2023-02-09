Fisher Cats Announce 2023 First Responders Night

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Fisher Cats Foundation announced First Responders Night will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, when the Fisher Cats play the Reading Fightin Phils at Delta Dental Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

Fifty percent of individual tickets sold will go directly to the Fisher Cats First Responders Fund program. The fund was created last April as a charitable initiative to support New Hampshire police and firefighters in need. There will be a 50-50 raffle at the game to benefit the fund, and local first responders will be a part of pregame activities. Additionally, various police and fire vehicles will be displayed at the front of the stadium.

"These men and women risk their lives to protect our local communities," Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. "After the fund's successful launch last year, we are excited to work with our police and fire department committee member to identify needs and provide support to the first responder community through our fundraising efforts."

Local children ages 5-18 are invited to enter a jersey contest sponsored by Eastern Propane & Oil. Participants will draw a photo of what First Responders mean to them and why they are important to our community. All jersey design entries received will be displayed on the concourse, and all participants receiving a ticket to the game on August 10. The contest will remain open until March 31.

The winning entries will be featured on the Fisher Cats jerseys that night, and winners will receive special on-field recognition prior to the game. The jerseys will be auctioned after the game, with proceeds benefitting the First Responders Fund.

"We are proud to partner with the Fisher Cats on this community initiative," said Josh Anderson, the Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for Eastern Propane & Oil. "The jersey contest is a fun way for young fans to participate and consider the significant impact our first responders make."

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023, beginning Tuesday, April 11, with a six-game series against the Future Red Sox (Portland Sea Dogs). Full and half season ticket memberships, mini-plans, and single-game tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

