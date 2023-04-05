RubberDucks to Feature Seven of Top 30 Guardians Prospects, 15 Returners on 2023 Opening Day Roster

April 5, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Cleveland Guardians and the Akron RubberDucks announced the 28 players on Akron's Opening Day roster for the 2023 season that opens Thursday, April 6 at Canal Park.

Right-handed pitcher Gavin Williams is Cleveland's No. 2 prospect, according to MLB.com and among seven 2023 RubberDucks ranked among the Guardians' top 30 prospects. Joining Williams on that list are infielder Angel Martá½·nez (#10), outfielder Petey Halpin (#17), left-hander Joey Cantillo (#19), right-hander Tanner Burns (#22), infielder José Tena (#24) and left-hander Doug Nikhazy (#30).

In all 15 members of the 2023 roster received Double-A experience with Akron in 2022. Those include pitchers Williams, Cantillo, Burns, Nikhazy, Mason Hickman, Jordan Jones, Randy Labaut, Cade Smith, Brett Daniels; catcher Bryan Lavastida; infielders Martá½·nez, Tena, Raynel Delgado; outfielders Julian Escobedo and Johnathan Rodrá½·guez.

Cantillo returns to Akron after being named to the 2022 Eastern League All-Star team as a left-handed starter. In 2022, Cantillo made 14 appearances (13 starts) for the RubberDucks going 4-3 with a 1.93 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 60.2 innings pitched.

The newcomers to Akron in 2023 are headlined by Halpin, who comes to the RubberDucks after batting .262 with six homers and 36 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 105 games for High-A Lake County in 2022. Other newcomers to Akron in 2023 are pitchers Trey Benton, Ross Carver, Bradley Hanner, Jack Leftwich, Davis Sharpe, Hunter Stanley; catchers Michael Amditis, Michael Berglund; infielders Aaron Bracho, Joe Naranjo, Gabriel Rodriguez; outfielders Halpin, Connor Kokx.

"We are excited to welcome this talented group of players to Akron for the 2023 season," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "After a great 2022 season that saw the team finish an impressive 20 games above .500, we can't wait to join our amazing fans each night to see what this group and our coaching staff can accomplish."

The RubberDucks will feature six of Cleveland's 2021 MLB draft picks in Williams (1st round, 23rd overall), Nikhazy (2nd round, 58th overall), Leftwich (7th round), Stanley (11th round), Kokx (12th round) and Sharpe (13th round).

Carver comes to Akron after being acquired by the Guardians from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Nov. 15 for 2022 RubberDucks pitcher Carlos Vargas. Carver, Arizona's 20th round selection in 2021 draft, has struck out 161 batters over 139.1 career minor league innings.

The RubberDucks' official Opening Day roster will take the field on Thursday, April 6, against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Season tickets, ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2023

RubberDucks to Feature Seven of Top 30 Guardians Prospects, 15 Returners on 2023 Opening Day Roster - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.