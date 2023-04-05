Fisher Cats Announce 2023 Initial Roster

ALTOONA, Pa. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced Wednesday the initial roster for the 2023 season.

The initial roster features two of the top 10 prospects in the Blue Jays organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Orelvis Martinez (No. 4 prospect, No. 1 infield prospect) returns after setting a Fisher Cats record with 30 home runs last year. He was added to the Blue Jays 40-man roster in November. Sem Robberse (No. 7 prospect, No. 4 pitching prospect) is back as well after making five Double-A starts to finish 2022. He is scheduled to be the Opening Day starter Thursday.

Two other top 30 Blue Jays prospects join Martinez and Robberse on the initial roster, and both are set to make their Double-A debuts. Infielder Leo Jimenez, the Blue Jays No. 19 prospect and member of the 40-man roster, had 23 extra-base hits and 40 RBIs with High-A Vancouver last year. Infielder Damiano Palmegiani hit 24 home runs between Vancouver and Single-A Dunedin in 2022, and he recently played for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

The initial roster includes a total of 22 returning players and six new additions to the Fisher Cats. 14 of the 15 pitchers on the list spent time in New Hampshire last season.

A digital version of the initial roster can be viewed and/or downloaded.

The Opening Day roster will be finalized prior to the 2023 season opener on the road against the Altoona Curve. The three-game series begins Thursday at 6 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 5:45 on iHeartRadio's WGIR 610 AM (Manchester) and Fox Sports 930 WPKX (Rochester).

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023, beginning next Tuesday, April 11, with a six-game series against the Future Red Sox (Portland Sea Dogs). Full and half season ticket memberships, mini-plans, and single-game tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

