RubberDucks to Become Akron Cheese Salads on July 11

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will rebrand to the Akron Cheese Salads for one night only on Friday, July 11 as part of the RubberDucks created Only in Akron series.

Unique to Akron, the cheese salad is a side dish with lettuce, thick slice of tomato, radishes, black olives and other salad favorites topped with a mountain of shredded mozzarella cheese. The cheese salad first began to pop up on dinner tables at many restaurants throughout Akron. After years of being Akron's pizza, lasagna and fried chicken sidekick, the cheese salad can be found on numerous dining room tables as the perfect complement to many meals in Akron.

"The cheese salad is truly an Akron creation," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Just as the mountain of cheese hides the other parts of the salad to create a surprise in every bite, there is a unique piece of history hidden around every turn in the city of Akron. After the celebration of White French dressing last season, we are excited to continue to showcase more of Akron's salad history on July 11."

You can purchase the "Cheese Salad" ticket package today and receive a ticket to the July 11 game and an Akron Cheese Salads adjustable hat. The package is $40 and can be purchased here. Limited number of packages available.

Select Akron Cheese Salads merchandise is available now online at rubberducks.milbstore.com and in the RubberDucks Team Shop. Full Akron Cheese Salads merchandise will be available at a later date.

2025 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages and single game tickets are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m.

