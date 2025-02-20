Flying Squirrels Hosting Nutzy's Block Party on March 1

February 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host their annual Nutzy's Block Party at The Diamond on Saturday, March 1, the team announced on Thursday.

Nutzy's Block Party, a free event, will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Blue Lot at The Diamond and will feature food, activities for kids, games, PlayRVA fire truck rides, a mascot autograph session, vendors and more. The Squirrels Nest Team Store will be open during the event.

Individual-game tickets for the 2025 season will be on sale during Nutzy's Block Party at The Diamond's ticket booths. They are currently available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.

"Nutzy's Block Party is always a signifier that baseball season is right around the corner," Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer Ben Rothrock said. "With all the snow this winter, I think everyone is ready to spend a few warm summer nights at The Diamond."

Nutzy's Block Party will also provide fans with the first opportunity to place season ticket membership waitlist deposits for the Flying Squirrels' inaugural season at CarMax Park in 2026.

Fans who place a $100 waitlist deposit at Nutzy's Block Party will get priority access to purchase season memberships for the 2026 season and be able to participate in a CarMax Park site visit that day. Season memberships at CarMax Park are expected to be extremely limited and will go on sale early this summer.

Priority access for 2026 season memberships is guaranteed for 2025 season membership holders and an additional waitlist deposit is not required.

"The 2025 season was already going to be special with the celebration of our 15th season and 40th anniversary of The Diamond. CarMax Park literally rising on the horizon only adds to that excitement," Rothrock said. "We anticipate demand for 2026 season memberships to be high and encourage anyone who is not currently a season ticket member to join the waitlist and secure your spot at CarMax Park."

Nutzy's Block Party is also the first opportunity for Atlantic Union Bank Squirrels Tails Kids Club members to pick up their voucher booklets for the 2025 season. Each booklet contains vouchers that can be redeemed for a free General Admission ticket to select Sunday home games. Members can claim their voucher booklets at the Kids Club table. More information about the free Kids Club can be found here.

Free parking is available in the Red, Green and Yellow Lots at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 at The Diamond against the Akron RubberDucks. Hall of Fame inductee and former Richmond Braves pitcher John Smoltz will be on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Individual tickets and Opening Night Group Packages are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

