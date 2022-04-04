RubberDucks Return Championship Talent, Feature Top Guardians Prospects on 2022 Roster

(AKRON, OHIO) - As they begin defense of their league title, the Akron RubberDucks are set to open the 2022 season with more than a dozen members of their 2021 Double-A Northeast Championship squad, and several of the top-ranked Cleveland Guardians prospects on their preliminary roster.

On Monday, the Cleveland Guardians announced 23 players on the Akron RubberDucks' preliminary roster for the 2022 season that opens Friday, April 8, in Erie. The 2021 Championship Series hero catcher Bo Naylor, Guardians top prospect outfielder George Valera and top pitching prospect right-hander Daniel Espino are among eight RubberDucks ranked by MLB.com among the Guardians' top 30 prospects. Joining Valera (#1) and Espino (#2) on that list are infielder Brayan Rocchio (#4), left-hander Logan T. Allen (#8), infielder José Tena (#9), right-hander Tanner Burns (#11), Naylor (#16) and right-hander Xzavion Curry (#23).

In all, 14 members of the 2021 Double-A Northeast Championship roster return to Akron. Those include pitchers Allen, Manuel Alvarez, Joey Cantillo, Curry, Nic Enright, Tim Herrin, Kyle Marman; infielders Marcos Gonzalez, Rocchio, Tena; catcher Naylor; outfielders Will Brennan, Valera and Micah Pries.

Pitcher Andrew Misiaszek is the only other member for the 2022 roster with Double-A experience after tossing an inning and third for the RubberDucks in May 2021.

The newcomers to Akron in 2022 are headlined by Espino and Burns. Espino comes to Akron after going 3-8 with a 3.73 ERA in 20 starts between Single-A Lynchburg and High-A Lake County in 2021. Burns was 2-5 with a 3.57 ERA over 75.2 innings for Lake County in 2021. Other newcomers to Akron in 2022 are pitchers Hunter Gaddis, Nick Gallagher, Kevin Kelly, Jerson Ramirez; catcher Seth Caddell and outfielder Julian Escobedo.

In Naylor (selected 29th overall in 2018) and Espino (selected 24th overall in 2019), the RubberDucks will feature two Guardians first-round picks for the second straight season and third time since 2016. In Burns and Allen, Akron will feature the Guardians second and third selections in the 2020 MLB draft.

The RubberDucks will open the season with a three-game road trip to Erie beginning on Friday, April 8, at 6:05 p.m. The roster is subject to change prior to April 8.

The RubberDucks open Canal Park for the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 12, against the Reading Fightin Phils. Season tickets, ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

