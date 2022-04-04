Hartford Yard Goats Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2022 Opening Day Roster. 15 pitchers and 13 position players have been assigned to Hartford, including three of the Rockies top 10 prospects as listed by MLB.com (#6 INF Ezequiel Tovar, #7 OF Brenton Doyle, #8 1B Michael Toglia). The Yard Goats have two players on the Rockies 40-man MLB Roster (RHP Noah Davis (#26 prospect) and Tovar), two first round picks (RHP Riley Pint & 1B Michael Toglia, and three second round picks (RHP Karl Kauffmann (#28 prospect), RHP Mitch Kilkenny, INF Aaron Schunk (#19 prospect). #27 prospect RHP Gavin Hollowell, former UConn closer PJ Poulin, and returnees INF Coco Montes, and OF Jameson Hannah have made the roster as well. Tovar was named the Abby Greer Award winner as the 2022 Rockies Spring Training Most Valuable Player.

The opening day roster includes 15 newcomers along with 13 returning players to Hartford. The Rockies set the roster and are responsible for all the player transactions during the season. Since the inaugural season of 2016, the Yard Goats have produced 39 Major League players, including two from last year's team.

2022 Hartford Yard Goats Opening Day Roster

RHP Michael Baird Parker, CO (Southern Illinois), LHP Nick Bush Leesburg, GA (LSU), RHP Blair Calvo Jacksonville, FL (Flagler College), INF Isaac Collins Maple Grove, MN (Creighton), C Daniel Cope San Diego, CA (Cal State Fullerton), RHP Dugan Darnell Northville, MI (Adrian College), INF Kyle Datres Williamsport, PA (North Carolina), RHP Noah Davis Newport Beach, CA (UC Santa Barbara), OF Brenton Doyle Warrenton, VA (Shepherd University), RHP Trent Fennell Dunn, NC (Barton College), RHP Will Gaddis Merrimack, NH (Furman), C Max George Parker, CO (Regis Jesuit HS), OF Jameson Hannah Flower Mound, TX (Dallas Baptist), OF Jimmy Herron Harleysville, PA (Duke), RHP Gavin Hollowell Somerset, NJ (St. John's), RHP Stephen Jones Tallahassee, FL (Samford), RHP Karl Kauffmann Bloomfield Hills, MI (Michigan), LHP Nick Kennedy Tampa, FL (Texas), RHP Mitch Kilkenny Houston, TX (Texas A&M), C Willie MacIver Pleasant Hill, CA (Washington), INF Coco Montes Miami, FL (South Florida), RHP Riley Pint Lenexa, KS (Saint Thomas Aquinas H.S.), LHP PJ Poulin Marion, MA (UConn), RHP Garrett Schilling Clawson, MI (Xavier), INF Aaron Schunk Atlanta, GA (Georgia), INF Hunter Stovall Birmingham, AL (Mississippi State), 1B Michael Toglia Phoenix, AZ (UCLA), INF Ezequiel Tovar Maracay, VZ

Yard Goats Prospect Watch...

#6 Prospect Infielder EZEQUIEL TOVAR (MLB 40-Man Roster)

Joins Yard Goats for first season at Hartford... Currently on Rockies 40-man MLB Roster... Listed as Rockies #6 Prospect by MLB.com... Named Abby Greer Award winner as the Rockies Spring Training MVP batting .550 (11-20) with three homers and 7 RBI in 10 Cactus League games this spring... Selected a 2021 Rockies Organization All-Star by MiLB.com... Spent most of last season at Low-A Fresno and batted .309 with 21 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs and 54 RBI in 72 games with Grizzlies... Batted .330 in month of June while hitting safely in 21 of 25 games... Had 4 hits, June 12 @ Modesto... Promoted to Spokane and batted .239 with 9 doubles, 4 homers and 18 RBI in 32 games... Hit safely in 16 of first 19 games at Spokane... Played for Salt River Rafters last year in Arizona Fall League... Signed by Rockies as International Free Agent in 2017...

#7 Prospect Outfielder BRENTON DOYLE

Joins Yard Goats for first season at Hartford... Listed as Rockies #7 Prospect by MLB.com... Spent entire season last year at High-A Spokane and batted .279 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 47 RBI in 97 games with the Indians... Ranked 2nd in league with 177 total bases, 3rd with 70 runs scored, 4th with 109 hits, 6th in homers, 8th in batting average and 9th in slugging (.454)... Named MiLB Gold Glove Award winner in 2021 and was selected as High-A West Offensive Player of the Week on August 29th... Had pair of 10-game hit-streaks, July 1-13 and August 15-27... In 2019 at Grand Junction was named MiLB.com Organizational All-Star, Post Season All-Star and Player of the Week on September 2nd... Rockies 4th round pick in 2019 (Shepherd University)...

#8 Prospect 1B MICHAEL TOGLIA

Returns to Yard Goats for second season at Hartford... Listed as Rockies #8 prospect by MLB.com... Batted .217 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI in 41 games for Yard Goats in 2021... Named to MLB Futures game in 2021 at Coors Field in Denver... Selected as AFL Rising Star in Arizona Fall League... In 2019, was named Northwest League Mid-Season All-Star with Boise... Began last season at High-A Spokane and cranked 17 home runs and had 66 RBI in 74 games with Indians... Homered in his first two High-A games and blasted four homers over his first five games... Hit first Double-A home run, August 7 @ New Hampshire... Enjoyed 5-game hit-streak, August 7-12... Rockies 1st round pick (23rd overall) in 2019 (UCLA)

#26 Prospect RHP NOAH DAVIS (MLB 40-Man Roster)

Joins Yard Goats for first season at Hartford... Currently on Rockies 40-Man MLB Roster... Listed as Rockies #26 Prospect by MLB.com... Posted 3.60 ERA in 19 starts between Spokane and Dayton in Rockies and Reds systems last year... Acquired by Rockies from Cincinnati Reds in exchange for RHP Mychal Givens on July 28, 2021... Won debut in Rockies system and fired 6.1 scoreless innings, July 31 vs Vancouver... Won back-to-back starts, August 22-28... Originally Reds 11th round pick in 2018 (UC Santa Barbara)

How the Yard Goats 2022 Opening Day Roster was Built: (21) Draft Picks, (3) Trades, (3) MiLB Free Agents, (1) International Free Agent

