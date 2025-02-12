RubberDucks Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the 2025 promotional schedule presented by MCA of Akron/UA Local 219, which once again features a theme for all 69 regular season home games.

The RubberDucks open the 2025 season at Canal Park on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. against the Altoona Curve. That night's postgame fireworks will be the first of 26 fireworks shows during the season.

"We are excited to announce the highly anticipated 2025 promotional schedule," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We are honored to help the City of Akron celebrate the Bicentennial this season. Throughout the 2025 season will have t-shirts, giveaways and theme nights to help celebrate a historic milestone for the city."

The celebration of Akron Bicentennial is woven throughout the 2025 giveaways including all seven t-shirt Tuesdays and three of the seven bobbleheads that highlight the RubberDucks 12 Saturday premium giveaways.

The RubberDucks will welcome some special guests to Canal Park during the 2025 season including Bluey on May 23 and actor Matt Doherty on August 9.

The RubberDucks will also celebrate Akron in 2025 with the continuation of the Only in Akron series. This season, the RubberDucks will honor Akron's fast food history with the two night celebration of the Akron Galley Boys on June 27 and 28. The Only in Akron series continues on July 11 with a special one-night only rebrand that will be announced soon.

There will be three mid-week day games throughout the summer. Education Day will return with a 11:05 a.m. start on Tuesday, May 20. The RubberDucks annual Big Splash Day will return on Tuesday, July 29 at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 will be a Salute to Seniors and Slackers game with 12:05 p.m. start.

"We have been hard at work all offseason planning these great promotional nights for our amazing fans," RubberDucks Vice President of Entertainment Christina Gunter said. "Something new to our promo schedule this season is our Paws and Claws on Wednesdays. After the success of a pair of Bark in the Park nights the last few seasons, we are looking forward to seeing dogs at Canal Park for every Wednesday home game. We can't wait to see all of our fans enjoying a baseball game with their furry friend and a White Claw in 2025."

The RubberDucks will honor the Akron Black Tyrites and Los Perros Calientes de Akron in 2025. The Black Tyrites will return on Friday, Aug. 23 and there will be three Los Perros Calientes games throughout the summer with two of the three coming on Paws and Claws nights.

"We are excited to add to the gameday atmosphere at Canal Park by bringing back Main Street Festivals in 2025," said RubberDucks Coordinator of Promotions and Community Relations Payton Leddy. "These select games throughout the season will give our fans the opportunity to make their way down to Main Street early and enjoy awesome entertainment right outside Canal Park before the first pitch is thrown."

Single game tickets, season ticket packages and flex plans for the 2025 season are available now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

Also bobblehead guarantees are available for sale with purchase of a ticket package. Guaranteed bobbleheads start at $25. Call 330-375-1706 to purchase.

Nightly Promotions

T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Ohio Laborers Union, Paul Davis Restoration, 93.5/1590 WAKR and WQMX 94.9: Each Tuesday night features a unique t-shirt celebrating Akron in honor of the Bicentennial given away to the first 1,000 fans. Tuesday is also Tall Boy Tuesday presented by Anheuser-Busch as fans 21 and over can celebrate the beginning of a RubberDucks homestand with one dollar off that night's featured Anheuser-Busch Tall Boy.

Wellness Wednesday presented by Summa Health and 640 WHLO, and Paws & Claws presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer: Every Wednesday home game will be Wellness Wednesday presented by Summa Health filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy. Wednesday is also Paws & Claws where fans can bring their dogs with them to Canal Park and enjoy baseball and White Claw Wednesday with their four-legged friend.

Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland: Enjoy $2 beer and fountain Coca-Cola products all night long!

Friday Night Fireworks presented by 98.1 KDD: Enjoy postgame fireworks after every Friday game! It is also Electric Blue Fridays - watch the RubberDucks take the field in their Electric Blue jerseys presented by FirstEnergy.

Giveaway Saturday presented by 97.5 WONE: Every Saturday features a unique premium giveaway for the first 1,000 fans!

Sunday Family FUNday presented by Akron Children's Hospital and The Summit FM: Pregame families can play catch on the field, read a story with a RubberDucks player, and Kids 12 & under run the bases after every Sunday game.

Game Times (unless otherwise noted)

Weekday games start at 6:35 p.m.

Saturdays before Memorial Day weekend and during the last two homestands start at 6:05 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays after Memorial Day start at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday games will start at 1:05 p.m., with the exception of May 25, 6:35 p.m. start, and Sept. 7, 6:05 p.m. start)

2025 Promotional Schedule (All promotions and game times subject to change)

April

Tuesday, April 8: Opening Night presented by State & Federal Communications - The Celebration of 200 Years of Akron Begins! - Main Street Festival 4-6 p.m. - Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Union Home Mortgage (First 5,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks presented by State & Federal Communications

Wednesday, April 9: Paws and Claws - That's So Ohio - Quack Open a Book and Read (Summit County Night)

Thursday, April 10: Thirsty Thursday™ - Generational Divide Night

Friday, April 11: Pep Rally at the Park - Let's Get Loud! - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, April 12: Instant Vacation Night - Luggage Tag Giveaway presented by Ohio Laborers Union (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, April 13: Easter Egg Hunt - Quack Open a Book and Read (Tuscarawas and Wayne County Day)

Tuesday, April 22: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - Akron Bicentennial Series: "I'm a sucker for RubberDucks baseball" - ASL Community Night - Quack Open a Book and Read (Stark County Night)

Wednesday, April 23: Paws and Claws - Broadway at the Ballpark - Quack Open a Book and Read (Portage County Night)

Thursday, April 24: Thirsty Thursday™ - Let Em Know it's Cleveland Basketball Night

Friday, April 25: Jim Knotts Appreciation Night (RubberDucks Season Ticket Holder) - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, April 26: Take Chances, Make Mistakes, Get Messy! - Teacher Appreciation Night - Belt Bag Giveaway presented by FirstEnergy (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks presented by FirstEnergy

Sunday, April 27: Oak Clinic Day with 1K Fun Run - Quack Open a Book and Read (Medina County and Homeschool students Day)

May

Tuesday, May 6: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - Akron Bicentennial Series: "Best Weather in the Nation" Salute to Meteorologists - Most Improved Student Program Night

Wednesday, May 7: Paws and Claws - The Night Akron Spanked the Yanks! - Most Improved Student Program Night

Thursday, May 8: Thirsty Thursday™ - Nurse Appreciation Night - Most Improved Student Program Night

Friday, May 9: Star Wars Night - Postgame Star Wars Fireworks presented by Discount Drug Mart

Saturday, May 10: Women's Sports Celebration presented by State & Federal Communications - Cooler Bag Giveaway presented by Summa Health - Postgame Powerhouse Pop Queens Fireworks presented by Summa Health

Sunday, May 11: Mother's Day Celebration

Tuesday, May 20: Education Day special 11:05 a.m. start

Wednesday, May 21: Paws and Claws - Los Perros Calientes Night - Most Improved Student Program Night

Thursday, May 22: Thirsty Thursday™ - First Responders Night presented by Stark State College - Police vs. Firefighters Gameday Challenge - Most Improved Student Program Night

Friday, May 23: Bluey at the Ballpark - VIP information coming soon - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, May 24: Military Appreciation Night presented by Veterans Service Commission of Summit County - General Simon Perkins Akron Bicentennial Bobblehead presented by State & Federal Communications (First 1,000 fans) - Cash Dash $1K Giveaway after the game - Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, May 25: Honoring Those Who Served on Memorial Day special 6:35 p.m. start - Postgame Country Fireworks

June

Tuesday, June 3: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - Akron Bicentennial Series: 100 Year Anniversary of the Goodyear Blimp

Wednesday, June 4: Paws and Claws - Pride Night in partnership with the Akron Pride Festival

Thursday, June 5: Thirsty Thursday™ - Throwback Thursday: Akron Aeros Night

Friday, June 6: Welcome to Margaritaville - Postgame Fireworks presented by 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Saturday, June 7: Mystery bobblehead presented by MCA of Akron/UA Local 219 and special promotion dropping soon - Postgame fireworks

Sunday, June 8: Dino Day presented by the Akron Zoo

Tuesday, June 24: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - Akron Bicentennial Series: "All Hail the Oatmeal King!"

Wednesday, June 25: Paws and Claws - Business in the Front, Party in the Back - Celebrating National Mullet Day

Thursday, June 26: Thirsty Thursday™ - Wrestling Night - Los Perros Calientes game - Main Street Festival featuring pregame wrestling matches with Mega Championship Wrestling

Friday, June 27: Akron Galley Boys Night #1 presented by Swensons Drive-In Restaurant - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, June 28: Akron Galley Boys Night #2 presented by Swensons Drive-In Restaurant - Youth Replica Jersey giveaway presented by Ohio's 529 CollegeAdvantage (first 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks presented by Stanley Steemer

Sunday, June 29: Princess & Pirate Tea Party

July

Friday, July 4: Independence Day Celebration presented by Kaulig Companies - Postgame Patriotic Fireworks

Saturday, July 5: Akron Bicentennial Celebration - Main Street Festival - Judy Resnik Akron Bicentennial Bobblehead giveaway presented by Akron Bicentennial (first 1,000 fans) - Postgame Akron Fireworks presented by Morgan Engineering

Sunday, July 6: Canal Park to Star Command, Do You Read Me?

Tuesday, July 8: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - Akron Bicentennial Series: "I Lost My Marbles" - Celebrating National Toy Hall of Fame Inaugural Inductee Marbles!

Wednesday, July 9: Paws and Claws - Take a Bite out of Shark Week - You're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat!

Thursday, July 10: Thirsty Thursday™ - "That's a Spicy Meatball!" - Italian Heritage Night

Friday, July 11: Only in Akron Night rebrand announcement coming soon - Scout Night - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, July 12: Christmas in July - Big Christmas Ugly Christmas Sweater Hooded Tee giveaway presented by Summa Health (first 1,000 fans) - Postgame Christmas Fireworks presented by Summa Health

Sunday, July 13: Mascot Birthday Bash - Autism Awareness Day

Tuesday, July 29: Big Splash Day special 12:05 p.m. start

Wednesday, July 30: Paws and Claws - Animal Lovers Unite!

Thursday, July 31: Thirsty Thursday™ - Doppelganger Night - Do you have a twin?!

August

Friday, August 1: ZOOperstars! Appearance - Malmo Oat Milkers Night - Akron Children's Pediatrics Celebration Night - Postgame Fireworks presented by Akron Children's

Saturday, August 2: Mystery bobblehead presented by Distillata and special promotion dropping soon - Postgame Fireworks presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, August 3: Pajama Party - Bike to the Ballpark with the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition

Tuesday, August 5: Salute to Seniors and Slackers special 12:05 p.m. start

Wednesday, August 6: Paws and Claws Night - Pierogies at the Park - Slovak Heritage Night

Thursday, August 7: Thirsty Thursday™ - "Top o' the mornin' to ya!" - Irish Heritage Night

Friday, August 8: Akron Children's Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration Night- Postgame Fireworks presented by Akron Children's

Saturday, August 9: Ducks Fly Together! - Matt Doherty VIP appearance presented by State & Federal Communications - Matt Doherty Bobblehead giveaway presented by BFG Federal Credit Union (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks presented by BFG Federal Credit Union

Sunday, August 10: Mascot Brunch

Tuesday, August 19: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - Akron Bicentennial Series: 30-Year Anniversary of National Inventor Hall of Fame Inductee Waldo Semon-PVC Piping

Wednesday, August 20: Paws and Claws - Game Show Night

Thursday, August 21: Thirsty Thursday™ - "Here We Go Brownies, Here We Go!" - Cleveland Football Night

Friday, August 22: Look, My Hot Dog is GREEN! $1K Giveaway - Postgame Fireworks presented by Morgan Engineering

Saturday, August 23: Negro League Night with the Akron Black Tyrites - Rita Dove Akron Bicentennial Bobblehead giveaway presented by Akron Bicentennial and Union Home Mortgage (first 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, August 24: QuAkron Loves Comicbooks!

September

Tuesday, September 2: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - Akron Bicentennial Series: World Champion Akron Pros

Wednesday, September 3: Paws and Claws - Halfway to National Corn Dog Day

Thursday, September 4: Thirsty Thursday™ - "Raise your stein, it's Oktoberfest...Prost!"

Friday, September 5: Hispanic Heritage Night - Los Perros Calientes game - Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, September 6: Scarlet & Gray National Championship Celebration - mystery bobblehead giveaway presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General (first 1,000 fans) - Postgame Fireworks presented by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations

Sunday, September 7: Fan Appreciation Night

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

