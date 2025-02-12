Yard Goats to Hold National Anthem Auditions on Saturday, March 1st

February 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced the National Anthem auditions will be held on Saturday, March 1st from 9AM-12PM at Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford). Singers of all ages are welcome to audition for the opportunity to perform at a Yard Goats home game or event. All singers must register in advance on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com) and a time slot will be assigned. Singers also have the opportunity to drop a video on the Yard Goats Facebook page, and the one that receives the most likes will have a guaranteed spot to perform the National Anthem at a Yard Goats game in 2025.

What: Hartford Yard Goats National Anthem Auditions

When: Saturday, March 1st (9AM-12PM) -must register online in advance

Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103)

The Yard Goats open the season on Friday, April 4th (7:10 PM) against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

