RS3 Strategic Hospitality to Host Hiring Fair at Riders Field

FRISCO, Texas - RS3 Strategic Hospitality, the official hospitalityprovider for Riders Field, will hosta hiring fair leading up to the 2024 Frisco RoughRiders season. The hiring fair will take place inside the WFAA RoomatRiders Field on Monday, February 26 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Candidates are instructed to park on 7300 Rough Riders Trail and enter the stadium at the RS3 marked entrance.

Hiring managers will be on hand looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills who are able to work baseball gamesas well as othersporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different food and beverage positions. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age to apply and must be able to work RoughRiders home games at Riders Field as well as additional events as needed. The 2024 Frisco RoughRiders schedule can be found atRidersBaseball.com.

Positions available include the following:

- Bartenders

- Cashiers

- Cooks

- Runners

- Servers

- Storefront Supervisors

Those wishing to apply are urged to bring a résumé and dress to impress. A positive, friendly attitude is essential. Applicants mayemail staffing recruiter Curtisha Hart at chart@rs3sports.com, schedule an interview online with an RS3 recruiter,or apply to positions directly via RS3Culinary.com.RS3 Strategic Hospitality is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

No stranger to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, RS3 Strategic Hospitality also provides food and beverage operations at Choctaw Stadium and the Dallas Stars' 6,000-seat Comerica Center.As part of the Arlington Entertainment District development, Choctaw Stadium recently added a Starbucks location and will open El Tiempo Cantina inside the stadium in 2024, both operated by RS3 Strategic Hospitality.

The unparalleled success of RS3 Strategic Hospitality in sports and entertainment begins at the top with Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, former Houston Astros minority owner Don Sanders and Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment CEO Reid Ryan at the helm.With a foundation steeped in sports lore, RS3 Strategic Hospitality provides premium services for the Round Rock Express (Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers), Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins), Rodeo Austin's Travis County Exposition Center, All American Cup Tennis Tournament,San Antonio International Team Tennis Championships,the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Jimmy Clay Golf Course and Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin, and the United Heritage Center in Round Rock.

For more information about RS3 Strategic Hospitality, visit RS3Culinary.com.

