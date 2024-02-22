Hooks Single Game Tickets Are On-Sale
February 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Single-game tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Hooks Baseball Season!
Visit cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) to purchase.
Corpus Christi will play 69 games over 11 homestands from April through September, hosting Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26), Independence Day Week (July 1-3), and Labor Day Weekend (August 30-September 1).
For a fifth consecutive campaign, the Double-A Astros open Texas League play at Whataburger Field as the Midland RockHounds (Athletics) visit Corpus Christi April 5-7.
Following Opening Weekend, the 2024 home calendar is comprised of April 16-21 vs. San Antonio (Padres), April 30-May 5 vs. Frisco (Rangers), May 7-12 vs. Amarillo (D-Backs), May 21-26 vs. Arkansas (Mariners), June 4-9 vs. Frisco, June 18-23 vs. Springfield (Cardinals), July 1-3 vs. San Antonio, July 19-21 vs. Midland, July 30-August 4 vs. Amarillo, August 6-11 vs. Wichita (Twins), August 27-September 1 vs. Tulsa (Dodgers), and September 10-15 vs. Midland.
Tuesday through Thursday games are slated to begin at 6:35 PM, with exceptions on Tuesday, May 7 (6:05 PM) and Wednesday, May 8 (11:05 AM). Tickets for the May 8 Education Day are not available for public sale.
Friday and Saturday contests start at 7:05 PM, sans for a 3:05 PM first pitch on Saturday, May 4.
Sunday home games are at 5:05 PM, excluding a 6:35 start on May 26 to make way for Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks, as well as a 1:05 first pitch for the regular-season finale on September 15.
Fans can guarantee select giveaways now with the Bobblehead Plan and/or Jersey Plan.
Hooks Season Memberships, offering full-season ticket plans and 22-game packages, are also on-sale. Memberships provide up to a 50% discount on day-of-game ticket prices. Benefits include CITGO Cotton Club access (based on availability), discounted parking, flexible ticket exchanges and more.
Please note, dates, times, and promo items are subject to change.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from February 22, 2024
- Hooks Single Game Tickets Are On-Sale - Corpus Christi Hooks
- RS3 Strategic Hospitality to Host Hiring Fair at Riders Field - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.