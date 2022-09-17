Royals' Signings of the Week

September 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Adrien Beraldo skating for the Niagara IceDogs in 2019

(Reading Royals) Adrien Beraldo skating for the Niagara IceDogs in 2019(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced one signing this past week to the team for the 2022-23 season.

Adrien Beraldo was the lone player signed to next season's roster this week which was officially announced on Thursday, September 15.

Beraldo, 22, signs with the Royals after his rights were acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders in a trade made on July 18, 2022. A native of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Beraldo totaled 15 points (4 G, 11 A) in 49 regular season games with Iowa in the 2021-22 season.

"After acquiring Adrien's playing rights earlier this off season, we're excited to announce we've signed him to a contract with the Royals for the 2022-23 season," said Coach Henry. "(Adrien) is a very hard working, dedicated, and competitive person. We are looking forward to having Adrien on our team."

The 6'0" defenseman is entering his second professional season. In his professional debut with the Heartlanders on October 22, 2021, Beraldo earned an assist for his first professional point in Iowa's win over the Kanasa City Mavericks, 7-4. In his rookie season, Beraldo was called up to the AHL and skated in six games for the Iowa Wild.

Prior to his professional career, Beraldo played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League(OHL). He was selected 88th overall in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Peterborough Petes. After a season and a half with Peterborough, Beraldo was acquired by the Kingston Frontenacs where he concluded the 2018-19 OHL season. Beraldo led defensemen on the team in goals(8) and totaled 13 points in 32 games. In the 2019-20 season, he was acquired by the Niagara Ice Dogs where he finished out his OHL career with 47 points (16 G, 31 A) across 164 games.

The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Royals for the 2022-23 season:

Goaltender

Justin Kapelmaster

Defensemen

Max Balinson

Adrien Beraldo

Mike Chen

Dominic Cormier

Nick Minerva

Ryan Romeo

Forwards

Alec Butcher

Zane Franklin

Brendan Hoffmann

Tyler Kirkup

Eric MacAdams

Yvan Mongo

Kamerin Nault

Max Newton

Devon Paliani

Shane Sellar

-

Five-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FIVE of our biggest games of the year at home! Five-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Opening Night - October, 29th @7:00 p.m.

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Starting at $99.99 for silver zone tickets and $119.99 for purple zone tickets. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2022

Royals' Signings of the Week - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.