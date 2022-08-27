Royals' Signings of the Week

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced two signings this past week to the team for the 2022-23 season. Both players were acquired through trades in exchange for Future Considerations.

Nick Minerva was the first player signed to next season's roster this week which was officially announced on Monday, August 22.

Nick Minerva (#96) battles for the puck as a defensemen for the Wichita Thunder (2022).

Minerva, 26, is a 5'11" defensemen joining the Royals' roster after skating in 33 games for the Wichita Thunder in the 2021-22 season. The New Brunswick, New Jersey native totaled eight points (2 G, 6 A) with the Thunder after signing with the team in September, 2021.

"We're excited to add Nick to our group," said Coach Henry. "Nick brings a well rounded game, that includes physicality and a strong work ethic. Bringing in Nick will help our overall team compete level."

Minerva enters his fifth professional season. Prior to Wichita, Minerva split the 2020-21 season between the Tulsa Oilers and the Macon Mayhem in the Southern Professional Hockey League(SPHL). With Macon, Minerva collected 20 points (3 G, 17 A) in 35 games while serving as an alternate captain. He was selected to the 2020-21 SPHL First All-Star Team before finishing the season in the ECHL with Tulsa. As an Oiler, he recorded one goal in 10 games.

Minerva already has previous ties to the Royals organization. In 2019, he attended the Royals' training camp as one of five players invited under a tryout contract.

On Friday, August 26, the Royals officially announced the signing of experienced forward, Alec Butcher.

Butcher, 28, signs with the Royals after his rights were acquired from the Rapid City Rush in a trade made on August 23. A native of Anchorage, AK, Butcher totaled 53 points (23 G, 30 A) in 69 regular season games with Rapid City in the 2021-22 season.

"We are very excited to add Alec to the Royals," said Coach Henry. "Alec plays the game with a great combination of skill and work ethic. He has a very professional approach to the game and that will help our younger players adapt to the ECHL."

Butcher, a 5'10" forward, enters his fourth professional season. He returned to play last season with Rapid City after not playing in the 2020-21 season. A graduate of the University of Alaska-Anchorage, Butcher made his professional debut in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers on January 16, 2019. With Wheeling, Butcher scored 52 points (27 G, 25 A) in 89 games across two seasons (2018-19, 2019-20).

In addition to the University of Alaska-Anchorage, Butcher played three seasons for Sacred Heart University in the NCAA (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17). Between both universities, Butcher totaled 52 points (16 G, 36 A) in 95 games across four seasons.

The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Royals for the 2022-23 season:

Goaltender

Justin Kapelmaster

Defensemen

Mike Chen

Dominic Cormier

Nick Minerva

Ryan Romeo

Forwards

Alec Butcher

Zane Franklin

Brendan Hoffmann

Tyler Kirkup

Eric MacAdams

Yvan Mongo

Max Newton

Devon Paliani

Shane Sellar

Five-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FIVE of our biggest games of the year at home! Five-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Opening Night - October, 29th @7:00 p.m.

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Starting at $99.99 for silver zone tickets and $119.99 for purple zone tickets. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

