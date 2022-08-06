Royals' Signings of the Week

August 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Justin Kapelmaster in net for the Indy Fuel

(Reading Royals) Justin Kapelmaster in net for the Indy Fuel(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced two signings this past week to the team for the 2022-23 season.

Justin Kapelmaster was the first player signed to next season's roster this week. The 26 year old goaltender's signing was officially announced on Tuesday, August 2.

Justin Kapelmaster in net for the Indy Fuel (2022)

Kapelmaster holds a 14-18-3 record with a .908 Sv%, 2.85 GAA, and three shutouts across two seasons in the ECHL. The Coral Springs, FL native joins the Royals for his third professional season after previously playing for the Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Worcester Railers, Jacksonville Icemen, and, most recently, the Indy Fuel.

"We're excited to add Justin to our group," said Head Coach James Henry. "Justin has gone through junior leagues, NCAA, ECHL, and the AHL while providing his teams with over a .900 save percentage. This shows the consistency in his game, and we expect that to continue with the Royals during the 2022-23 season."

Last season, Kapelmaster posted a 7-6-2 record, .894 SV%, and 3.43 GAA across 17 games with the Worcester Railers(1), Jacksonville Icemen(5) and Indy Fuel(11). During the 2020-21 season, the 6'1" netminder earned a call up and two starts for the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL. Kapelmaster won both of his starts for the Monsters, allowing just four goals on sixty shots.

Kapelmaster made his professional debut with Allen on January 23, 2021. He concluded his rookie season as a 2021 Kelly Cup champion with Fort Wayne. He earned a win in his lone playoff appearance in net for the Komets against his former team, the Allen Americans, on June 19, 2021. Kapelmaster saved all eight shots he faced as the Komets defeated the Americans in overtime, 5-4.

Prior to the ECHL, Kapelmaster attended Ferris State University for three seasons before transferring to Robert Morris University where he concluded his collegiate career. With the Bulldogs, Kapelmaster was selected to the NCAA (WCHA) Third All-Star team in his 2016-17 season. With the Colonials in 2019-20, he earned an NCAA (AHA) Second All-Conference team selection.

-

On Thursday, August 4, the Royals officially announced the signing of young forward, Brendan Hoffmann.

Brendan Hoffman on the ice for the Erie Otters in the OHL (Courtesy: neutral zone.net)

Hoffmann, 20, is a 6'3" forward going into his first professional season with the Royals. The Charlotte, NC native scored 34 points (20 G, 14 A) for the Erie Otters in the OHL last season.

"We're excited to add Brendan to the Royals for the 2022-23 season," said Coach Henry. "He is a big young forward with a great scoring touch. We expect his compete level and finishing in front of the net to be a strong asset for our team."

Hoffmann was selected by Erie 140th overall in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Across four seasons, Hoffmann has totaled 74 points (44 G, 30 A) in 189 games in the OHL.

-

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.