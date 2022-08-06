Alex Kromm Returns to Tulsa for a Fourth Season

TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Friday the signing of veteran forward Alex Kromm

Kromm, 30, returns to Tulsa after posting a career-high 28 points (10G, 18A) in 62 games with the Oilers last season. The right-handed winger's goal and assist totals were also career highs.

"Alex is the consummate teammate," said head coach Rob Murray of his returning veteran. "He's always one of the more popular guys in the room. He is a good leader, and I've said before, what he lacks in God-given talent, he makes up for with hard work. He's always well conditioned, and he brings a lot of intangibles to his game."

In total, Kromm has notched 89 points (34G, 55A) in 288 ECHL games, split among Wheeling, Rapid City, Tulsa, Toledo and Jacksonville, marking his first year as an ECHL veteran (260+ games played). The veteran is one of the few remaining players from the Oilers' 2018-19 Mountain Division Championship team.

In addition to his ECHL totals, Kromm tallied 19 points (6G, 13A) in 40 SPHL games.

Before turning pro, the dual US-Canadian national played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, compiling 48 points (19G, 29A) in 111 games for the Pointers. The hard-hitting winger earned a D3 National Championship in 2015-16 in a dominant 24-5-2 season.

The Penticton, BC native played the majority of his junior hockey in the AJHL, contributing 112 points (41G, 71A) in 162 games with Calgary, Penticton and Okotoks.

Kromm comes from strong hockey pedigree. His grandfather, Bobby Kromm, was a CHL, WHA and NHL coach, winning Coach-of-the-Year honors in all three leagues, including the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach in 1978 with the Detroit Red Wings. Kromm's father, Rich, played in 372 NHL games and won an AHL Calder Cup and a Memorial Cup as a player. Rich Kromm has also coached in the IHL, AHL, UHL, WHL, KIJHL, IHL, CHL and ECHL, and he's served as a pro scout for the Chicago Blackhawks for the last seven seasons. Alex's sister Erica played collegiately at Brown University before spending nine years as a pro. Like her father and grandfather, Erica entered coaching upon the conclusion of her playing career, serving assistant coach roles for Mount Royal University, Long Island University and Yale University.

With this announcement, the Oilers announced roster now includes Ethan Stewart, Jackson Leef, John Furgele, Eric Dop, Alex Pommerville and Alex Kromm.

