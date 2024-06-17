Royals Holding Frozen Yogurt Fundraiser at Yogo Crazy on June 25 for Slapshot Charities

June 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced they will be holding a frozen yogurt fundraiser at Yogo Crazy (2733 Paper Mill Road, Wyomissing, PA) on Tuesday, June 25 from 4:00 - 9:30 PM.

By showing the flyer below to the cashier, 20% of your frozen yogurt purchase will go towards Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm branch of the Reading Royals.

Share your pictures of you and your frozen yogurt by tagging the @ReadingRoyals and @YoGoCrazy on Facebook, Instagram and X!

More about Slapshot Charities:

Slapshot Charities is the charitable arm of the Reading Royals which participates in numerous community service events annually benefiting many local charities and organizations. The organization provides the team with the opportunity to run fundraising, sponsorships, donations, raffles, auctions, charity events, and programs. To date, Slapshot Charities distributed over $1.7 Million in cash, merchandise and tickets to school children and various fundraisers throughout Pennsylvania.

Moreover, Slapshot Charities has also assisted community organizations with their own fundraising efforts over the past two years by donations of Reading Royals merchandise, such as jerseys, and tickets.

Slapshot Charities continues to strive toward making a difference in the community. We continue to raise money for new charities as well as continue our commitment toward inspiring our community. The Reading Royals Organization will continue to expand its level of commitment.

-

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.