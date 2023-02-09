Rox Welcome Back Lewis and Studdard to Coaching Staff for 2023 Season

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that they are bringing back Field Manager Brian Lewis and hitting/catching coach Nick Studdard for the 2023 season after a 50-20 season (.735 winning percentage) in 2022, the best record in the Great Plains.

Lewis will be entering in his eleventh season in the Northwoods League, the second with the Rox. Lewis has 248 wins as a Field Manager and ranks 8th all-time in the Northwoods League as a manager. He coached the Rox to a 50-20 record in 2022 to have the Rox be the first team in Northwoods League history to win 50 or more games in back-to-back seasons. Lewis and his staff were also the coaching staff for the 2022 All-Star game for the Great Plains in Wisconsin Rapids, where Rox player Charlie Condon won All-Star Game MVP.

"We could not be more excited to have Brian Lewis back after a remarkable 2022 season. We have no doubt that he will continue where he left off last season," said Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

Studdard will be entering his third season with the Rox as hitting/catching coach. Studdard has quite the resume in his first two seasons in the Northwoods League. He is the only coach to be a part of multiple 50-win seasons in the Northwoods League history. He also has been on the coaching staff for the Great Plains All-Star game the past two seasons, where we saw two Rox players take the MVP award in back-to-back seasons. (Kemp 21'/Condon 22') The Great Plains won both games.

"Nick Studdard has been a pivotal piece to this coaching staff the past two seasons and we could not be more ecstatic to have him back," said Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

The Rox will return in 2023 for their 12th season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is scheduled for June 2nd versus the La Crosse Loggers presented by Coborn's. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2023 season including Kwik Trip Mini Plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

