Rox Sign Four More to Return in 2021

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that four additional players will be returning to the team for the 2021 season. They include Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State), Cody Kelly (Minnesota), Andrew Pintar (Brigham Young) and Nate Swarts (Washington State).

Koenig is a junior left-handed pitcher at St. Cloud State University. The St. Cloud native represented the Rox in the Northwoods League All-Star Game and was named the Rox Pitcher of the Year during the 2019 season. He has appeared in 19 games over two seasons and has a 7-1 record. Koenig has a 2.49 career earned run average while throwing 79.2 innings. In 2017 he was drafted in the 40th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kelly returns to the Rox after appearing in 13 games, primarily at catcher in 2020. The St. Michael native is currently a freshman at University of Minnesota. Last season he had one home run, seven runs batted in and eight runs scored. Kelly was a 2020 St. Michael-Albertville High School graduate where he was a two-time First Team All-State selection and the top ranked catcher in Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report.

Pintar is a sophomore infielder at Brigham Young University. Last season he played in 33 games for the Rox. He collected 31 hits including seven doubles and two home runs. Pintar had 14 runs batted in while scoring 21 runs. Before playing at Brigham Young, the Spanish Fork, Utah native played as a member of Team USA in the International Baseball Federation World Cup in Taiwan.

Swarts is a freshman outfielder at Washington State University. He saw action in 12 games during the 2020 season. Swarts collected seven hits, had three runs batted in and scored four runs. In high school, the Farmington, New Mexico native was a two-time First Team All-State player.

With the latest signings the Rox now have 11 players set to return from the 2020 roster. Rox Field Manager David Bellamy and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the 2021 season.

The Rox will open their tenth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2021. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

