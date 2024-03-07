Rox Sign Four BIG12 Pitchers

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have announced the addition of four Big 12 pitchers for the 2024 season. BYU teammates Candon Dahle and Hayden Coon will join Dominic Castellano and Jackson Wilkerson on the mound at Joe Faber Field this summer.

Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University) joins the Rox for his Northwoods League debut season. The right-hander spent the 2023 summer with the Mat-Su Miners of the Alaska League. There, Dahle pitched to a 3-1 record in eight games, all of them starts. He finished with a 3.61 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42.1 innings, earning First Team All-League recognition. This spring, Dahle has pitched three times this spring, striking out nine in 8.2 innings.

Hayden Coon (Brigham Young University) will make his NWL debut in a Rox uniform as well. The right-hander, currently in his first year at BYU, captured a California JUCO Championship with Riverside City College in 2022. Coon has appeared twice this spring, allowing no runs while recording four outs.

Dominic Castellano (University of Central Florida) enters his first NWL season after a phenomenal 2023 summer in the Valley League. Castellano helped the Harrisonburg Turks to a 28-16 record, pitching to a 1.05 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. The left-hander's third spring season with UCF is off to a strong start, as Castellano has allowed just one run in 5.2 innings while punching out six.

Jackson Wilkerson (Baylor University) will join the Rox after completing his first collegiate season. Wilkerson has made one scoreless appearance out of the bullpen to open his career at Baylor. The left-hander split his high school career between Valor Christian in Colorado and Lake Creek in Texas, setting the latter school's single-season record with an 0.66 ERA in 2022.

The Rox home opener is May 31st at 7:05 PM against the Duluth Huskies. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a complete game schedule and to download the schedule to your phone, visit here. Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. Call 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

