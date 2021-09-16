Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Launches 'RBI Club' Serves as Pilot Program for St. Cloud Area School District

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation and St. Cloud Area School District 742, jointly announced today a new pilot program that has been put in place to provide a select group of elementary grade students with a Free Reading Book for six different months during the current school year.

The program will be aptly named the RBI Club (adopting a well-known baseball glossary term for Runs Batted In) but using the acronym as an incentive that could teach young students the importance of Reading Books Independently.

Oak Hill Community School was chosen by the St. Cloud Area School District Community Education Department to become the first beneficiary of the RBI Club that will include 367 students overall from the 3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade classrooms. The Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation will fund the program 100% with corporate support from Marco, Wells, CLA, and BankVista.

"We are so grateful to the Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation for their ongoing partnership with our district and especially for creating the RBI Club. We can't wait for these students to experience the joy of getting brand new books that are their very own," said Lori Posch, Executive Director of Learning and Teaching, St. Cloud Area School District 742.

The Free Reading Books that will be delivered to the Oak Hill School students will be chosen by the classroom teachers in the three grade levels through Scholastic, the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books. Scholastic is currently in over 100,000 schools nationwide including those in the St. Cloud Area School District.

"As a valued teammate to the many communities in Central Minnesota, the Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation is very proud and excited to play a role in a program that can help create a pathway for the students to each become lifelong readers," said Jim Loria, Chief Administrator of the Foundation.

Project S.A.V.E. is a certified 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club. Its main purpose is to provide Grants, Donations, and Scholarships in support of youth-related programs and activities involving Sports, Arts, Volunteerism, and Education initiatives. Helping Kids and having Fun along the way. It's the Rox way!

