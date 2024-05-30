Rox Postpone Contest Versus Silver Knights Due to Rain

May 30, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Brockton Rox News Release







BROCKTON, MA - The Brockton Rox have announced that tonight's contest versus the Nashua Silver Knights has been postponed due to rain and field conditions.

Tonight's contest has officially been rescheduled to a double-header on Friday, July 19th. All tickets for the game are also redeemable for the newly-scheduled date.

Brockton was entering tonight's game on a hot streak, winning their previous two contests. The Rox also won their home opener last night against the Worcester Bravehearts 11-3. Three different players (Jack Fitzgerald, Conor Campbell, and Ashlin Gilio) had home runs in the contest.

The Rox return to Campanelli tomorrow night to begin their two-game series with the Vermont Lake Monsters. . Tickets for the game can be purchased at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from May 30, 2024

Rox Postpone Contest Versus Silver Knights Due to Rain - Brockton Rox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.