Rox Postpone Contest Versus Silver Knights Due to Rain
May 30, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)
Brockton Rox News Release
BROCKTON, MA - The Brockton Rox have announced that tonight's contest versus the Nashua Silver Knights has been postponed due to rain and field conditions.
Tonight's contest has officially been rescheduled to a double-header on Friday, July 19th. All tickets for the game are also redeemable for the newly-scheduled date.
Brockton was entering tonight's game on a hot streak, winning their previous two contests. The Rox also won their home opener last night against the Worcester Bravehearts 11-3. Three different players (Jack Fitzgerald, Conor Campbell, and Ashlin Gilio) had home runs in the contest.
The Rox return to Campanelli tomorrow night to begin their two-game series with the Vermont Lake Monsters. . Tickets for the game can be purchased at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.
