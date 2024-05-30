Bravehearts Storm Back, Top New Britain on Walk-off
May 30, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)
Worcester Bravehearts News Release
Worcester, MA - Dylan LaPointe's walk-off RBI single capped a seven-run comeback that lifted the Worcester Bravehearts to a skid-snapping 7-6 win over the New Britain Bees Thursday. The game-winning hit came in the Bravehearts debut for LaPointe, a Florida native who attends Florida Atlantic University.
New Britain jumped on Worcester starter Ray McMaught (Quinnipiac) for three runs in the 3rd inning, and the Bees extended their lead to 6-0 by the top of the 7th. Meanwhile, pitchers Matthew Salmon (Lander) and Will O'Connor (Franklin & Marshall) held the Bravehearts's offense scoreless.
In the bottom of the 7th, Worcester rallied, drawing closer when Nathan Samii (Middlebury) knocked an RBI single, Michael Brown (Hofstra) scored on a wild pitch and Matt Milone (SUNY Maritime) drilled a two-run home run to left field.
After Michael O'Brien (Tufts) tossed a scoreless top of the 8th, the Bravehearts narrowed the Bees' lead to one run when Kevin Matos (Wheaton) tripled on a fly ball to left field and Tyler McCord (Amherst) drove him in with a sacrifice fly.
In the 9th, Worcester's Owen Pincince (New Haven) pitched a 1-2-3 inning in his first pitching appearance of the season, and the Bravehearts entered the bottom of the 9th trailing 6-5.
Leading off the bottom half, Bravehearts center fielder Cody Smith (Assumption) cracked a leadoff double off the right field wall, then moved to third when Joey Rubin (Alabama) reached on an error. Milone grounded a game-tying RBI single to left field before LaPointe stepped to the plate, 0-4 with three strikeouts in his Bravehearts debut.
On the first pitch from New Britain right-hander Tanner Wall, LaPointe lofted a deep fly ball that landed on the left field warning track, scoring pinch runner CJ Egrie (Holy Cross) with the game-winning run.
Pincince (1-0) earned the win for the Bravehearts, while Wall (0-1) took the loss. The Bravhearts continue a four-game home stand Friday against the Nashua Silver Knights. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
