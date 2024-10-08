Bravehearts to Host "New England Sports Summit" February 2025

October 8, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Bravehearts and Masis Staffing Solutions have announced today they have unveiled plans to host the 2025 New England Sports Summit. Bravehearts Assistant General Manager Donny Porcaro and General Manager Dave Peterson, organizers of the 2023 Worcester Sports Management Summit, will host the event along with Bravehearts & Masis Staffing President Matt Vaccaro.

The New England Sports Summit will be held at The Hart Center on the campus of The College of the Holy Cross on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14th and will run from 9am-2pm. The event will feature a keynote address, five breakout discussions, a job fair and a college fair. Lunch will be included with every ticket.

In 2023, the Bravehearts hosted the Worcester Sports Management Summit which had over 700 attendees, as well as representation from the Celtics, Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots, Mets, Nationals, ESPN, 98.5 The Sports Hub and more. The event also had local representation from the Railers, WooSox, Worcester Fuel and more. The 2025 New England Sports Summit will feature a similar lineup, as well as some additional teams throughout the northeast.

One big addition to the 2025 Summit is the college fair, which the team believes will open up new doors for high school attendees.

"We had over 200 High School students when we hosted the Worcester Summit in 2023," said Porcaro. "It was so incredible to see a junior in high school have interactions with someone from a team like the Boston Celtics. Now, we'd like to take that a step further by helping to bridge the gap before they can get that dream job, by introducing them to colleges with Sport Management Programs."

The Bravehearts will also partner with the Boston College Sports Administration Masters Program on this event to provide students an opportunity to pursue a college education in Sports Management. The Bravehearts will also be taking additional steps to work with college students to get hired in the industry by teaming up with their parent company, Masis Staffing.

"Helping to change people's lives through employment is our core business," said Bravehearts and Masis Staffing President Matt Vaccaro. "It was a natural fit to continue the Bravehearts tradition of hosting a sports summit in Worcester. We are working every day to continue to provide young professionals opportunities, and we have some exciting new initiatives behind the scenes that we are eagerly waiting to debut."

Porcaro, coordinator of the 2023 Worcester Sports Summit, is looking forward to a sport summit returning to Worcester.

"Our success stories of the 2023 summit inspire me every day to make this the premier Sports Summit in New England," said Porcaro. We helped to jumpstart so many wonderful careers in the sports industry, and it's something everyone at the Worcester Bravehearts and Masis is passionate about. It's truly my favorite event of the year and I'm so excited to bring it back to Worcester."

Tickets to the New England Sports Summit can be purchased at NewEnglandSportsSummit.com. Tickets will be $40 per person before December 1st. Group Rates will also be available for groups of 10+ and 25+. For more information, visit the official Sports Summit Website at NewEnglandSportsSummit.com.

